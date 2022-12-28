Druski Under Fire for Disrespecting Ice Spice While Trying to Flirt With Her

Instagram Celebrity

The comic is dragged by Twitter users over what he said towards the female rapper during his special Christmas Eve show for Coulda Been Records.

AceShowbiz - Druski came under fire after hopping on an Instagram Live with Ice Spice. The comedienne was dragged by online users for disrespecting the "Munch (Feelin' U)" raptress as he was shooting his shot at her.

On Saturday, December 24, the comic held a special Christmas Eve show for Coulda Been Records in which he pretended to be the CEO of a fake record label called Coulda Been Records. He tried to sign Ice Spice after she joined the live stream.

Druski jokingly told Ice Spice that she only has one hit, but the female rapper corrected him, saying she has two hit singles. The funnyman continued flirting with Ice Spice as he asked for her number so they can discuss their imagery record deal.

Before leaving the Instagram Live, Ice Spice informed Druski that she is releasing new music on Soundcloud, but he couldn't care less about the matter. "We don't give a f**k about that song. B***h, DM me," he said while laughing. "I don't give a f**k about that song, DM me... We'll see, we'll see."

Though Ice Spice got the joke, some people weren't amused by how Druski called the musician. "Why she gotta be a b***h?" one person in particular asked. Another wondered, "Is it just me or is this mean and out of pocket... Like you just embarrassed my cousin in front of 108k people."

