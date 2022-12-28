 

Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Doesn't Want to Be Labeled as a 'Rapper'

Bobby is convinced that the government wants to see every rapper in prison as he argues, Tory, Young Thug, Casanova, y'all n***as [are] trying to lock [up] every f**king body,'

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bobby Shmurda has let everyone know that he doesn't want to be labeled as a "rapper." The "Shmoney" spitter explained the reason behind his decision during an Instagram Live.

"I don't want to be named as a rapper no more, bro," the 28-year-old declared. "It's like when you do that rapper s**t, n***as like try to come for that light. It's just nasty, like these labels [are] nasty. Look at what they just did to [Tory Lanez]. That s**t is nasty, my n***a."

"Then the whole rap community that's f**king supporting these n***as, y’all n***as [are] disgusting my n**ga, cause these the same people that come from saying that they live our lifestyle, they came from our lifestyle," the Miami-born artist continued. "These motherf**kers [are] out here playing dress up right now."

Bobby is convinced that the government wants to see every rapper in prison. He argued, "Tory, Young Thug, [Casanova y'all n***as [are] trying to lock [up] every f**king body, bro. I don't want to be a rapper, bro. I don't even want to be a rapper. This s**t not even funny, this shit is crazy, bro... These people are good kids, bro, these motherf**kers [are] good kids."

Bobby's statements came after Tory was found guilty of three charges in the 2020 July shooting that left Megan Thee Stallion's foot injured. He was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

As for Thugger, he and other YSL members remain in custody due to their RICO case. Gunna initially also spent months behind bars, but he was let out of jail more than a week ago after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

