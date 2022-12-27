 

Joycelyn Savage's Dad Denies Reports Her Daughter's Pregnant With R. Kelly's Baby

Joycelyn Savage's Dad Denies Reports Her Daughter's Pregnant With R. Kelly's Baby
Instagram/Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
Celebrity

Contrary to her daughter's claims in her recent tell-all memoir 'Love and Joy of Robert', Timothy Savage says that Jocelyn is not pregnant as he expresses concern about his daughter.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joycelyn Savage's father has spoken up on recent reports that his daughter has given birth to a child with R. Kelly. Debunking the rumors, Timothy Savage said that his daughter isn't even pregnant with the incarcerated star's child.

"My daughter Joycelyn is not pregnant," Timothy said in a video. "This is 100% inaccurate. I'm investigating this to the fullest." He stressed, "If I had a granddaughter, I would be the first to say, 'I love this child,' no matter what the situation is."

Calling out people who spread the story, he claimed, "These people are evil, cruel people to take a horrible situation and try to make some type of profit out of it by going in the media saying my daughter is pregnant."

"None of this is true," Timothy insisted. He also questioned the validity of a Patreon account and a memoir that spread the story of Joycelyn's alleged pregnancy, saying, "These people are scammers and deserve to be put in jail where they belong."

Sharing his concern about Joycelyn's well-being, Timothy continued, "My concern is to make sure she is okay, healthy and fine. At this point in time I don't even know if my daughter is alive or not, due to the circumstances that she's going through." He added that he needs proof that his daughter is living, "because I don't think she's living at this time."

Timothy believes that his daughter "is being harmed" by people who are trying to "cover up" the truth. He said that he's asked the authorities to investigate his daughter's whereabouts.

  Editors' Pick

Timothy's statement comes after an Instagram account that's seemingly run by Joycelyn shared photos of a newborn baby girl earlier this month. The post revealed that the baby was born on December 8 and she's named Ava Lee Kelly.

Joycelyn allegedly gushed, "My baby girl Ava when you were born , my whole world shined so bright." She added, "I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us . Though the world is cold , I promise to always protect you . I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy . 12.08.22."

Joycelyn previously confirmed her pregnancy in her tell-all memoir "Love and Joy of Robert". In it, she wrote that she's currently several months pregnant with R. Kelly's baby and that she learned she was expecting after the incarcerated singer sent her an engagement ring.

"Months later, I began experiencing severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body," she recalled. "I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting."

She also admitted that she's disappointed that the musician wouldn't be there to see his child's birth. "Robert is extremely excited about the news that I'm having a baby and feels sad that Robert won't be here with us," she lamented, adding an ultrasound photo and quotes about joy.

R. Kelly's attorney Jennifer Bonjean, however, shut down her claims. "[She] is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly's child," the lawyer told TMZ, adding that Joycelyn's book is not a tell-all memoir and said, "People are just insane."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jamie Lynn Spears Calls 'Special Forces' Co-Stars Her 'Family' Amid Fallout With Sister Britney

Zac Efron Pays Birthday Tribute to Little Sister in Lovely Instagram Post
Related Posts
R. Kelly's Ex-Manager Gets a Year in Jail Over Theater Shooting Threat at Documentary Premiere

R. Kelly's Ex-Manager Gets a Year in Jail Over Theater Shooting Threat at Documentary Premiere

R. Kelly's Fiancee Joycelyn Savage Shares Pics of Newborn Daughter After Welcoming Their First Child

R. Kelly's Fiancee Joycelyn Savage Shares Pics of Newborn Daughter After Welcoming Their First Child

R. Kelly Sends Furious Message From Jail Following Album Fiasco: 'Leave My Music Alone!'

R. Kelly Sends Furious Message From Jail Following Album Fiasco: 'Leave My Music Alone!'

R. Kelly's Lawyer Slams Police's Lack of 'Appetite' to Investigate Leaked Album

R. Kelly's Lawyer Slams Police's Lack of 'Appetite' to Investigate Leaked Album

Latest News
Miriam Margolyes Explains Why 'Harry Potter' Role 'Wasn't All That Important' to Her
  • Dec 28, 2022

Miriam Margolyes Explains Why 'Harry Potter' Role 'Wasn't All That Important' to Her

Jeremiah Green's Mom Asks for Prayers as Drummer is Battling Stage 4 Cancer
  • Dec 27, 2022

Jeremiah Green's Mom Asks for Prayers as Drummer is Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Jamie Dornan Feels It's 'Inevitable' for Him to Be Linked to James Bond Movie
  • Dec 27, 2022

Jamie Dornan Feels It's 'Inevitable' for Him to Be Linked to James Bond Movie

Joycelyn Savage's Dad Denies Reports Her Daughter's Pregnant With R. Kelly's Baby
  • Dec 27, 2022

Joycelyn Savage's Dad Denies Reports Her Daughter's Pregnant With R. Kelly's Baby

James Cameron Confirms He Put Dollar Sign on His 'Aliens' Pitch to Convince Movie Bosses
  • Dec 27, 2022

James Cameron Confirms He Put Dollar Sign on His 'Aliens' Pitch to Convince Movie Bosses

Meghan Markle and Kanye West Branded as '2022 Narcissists'
  • Dec 27, 2022

Meghan Markle and Kanye West Branded as '2022 Narcissists'

Most Read
Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas
Celebrity

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Al Roker Dons Matching Christmas Pajamas in Fun Family Time After Hospitalizations

Al Roker Dons Matching Christmas Pajamas in Fun Family Time After Hospitalizations