 

Zac Efron Pays Birthday Tribute to Little Sister in Lovely Instagram Post

The 35-year-old 'Greatest Showman' star melts his fans' hearts after sharing a pair of adorable pictures of himself and his 2-year-old sister, Olivia.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron's new Instagram post melted the hearts of his fans. On Monday, December 26, "The Greatest Showman" actor made use of his account on the platform to pay a birthday tribute to his little sister Olivia.

The 35-year-old star treated his 56.7 million followers to a pair of adorable pictures of himself and his 2-year-old sister. He could be seen holding the cute girl in his arm while lovingly looking at her. Olivia, meanwhile, looked cute with her flower headband.

Another picture, meanwhile, saw Zac affectionately kissing the birthday girl's head. "Happy bday lil sis," the "High School Musical" actor captioned the sweet snaps. Olivia appears to be the daughter of Zac's father, David Efron, and his second wife.

Zac's younger brother Dylan Efron showed love to both of them in the comments section. "I think we spoiled her [red heart emoji]," he wrote.

Fans were also loving the post. "Love you Zac!!!" one of them said. "Wow, the love here!" someone else added, while another said, "These pics are precious! You lil siblings are absolutely adorable."

Prior to this, Zac sent pulses racing after he flaunted his extremely ripped physique in a promo video. The video, which was shared earlier this month, saw the heartthrob working out shirtless. Advertising the sock brand Bombas, "The Iron Claw" actor flexed his muscles and flashed his six pack.

His great body aside, Zac is currently filming "The Iron Claw". Based on the true story of Kevin Von Erich, "Iron Claw" will see the star playing the pro wrestler. Last month, he was photographed looking bulked up on the Louisiana set for the biopic.

