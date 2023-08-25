 

R. Kelly's Music Royalties Given to His Sex Abuse Victims

R. Kelly's Music Royalties Given to His Sex Abuse Victims
Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
Celebrity

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly rules that the disgraced RnB star will have to give up $520,549 from his music publisher to cover the cost of unpaid restitution and fines.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - More than half a million of R. Kelly's music royalties held by the Universal Music Group will be given to his sex abuse victims, a New York judge has ordered. On Wednesday, August 23, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly ruled that the disgraced R&B star will have to give up $520,549 from his music publisher to cover the cost of unpaid restitution and fines.

UMG has 10 days to hand over the cash. Sony's royalties of more than $1.5 million are being sought by a Chicago child pornography victim, who was awarded $4 million, as Kelly still owes them $42,000 in fines and restitution.

However, Sony Music won't have to hand over any more money this time, as the Universal royalties are enough to foot the rest of the fines. The judge had previously ordered the "Ignition" hitmaker to pay $28,000 to cover his unpaid fines.

Kelly is serving 30 years in prison for his 2021 racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York. He was found guilty of all nine counts against him, including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of "any woman or girl" across state lines for any "immoral purpose."

  Editors' Pick

The singer denied all the charges he faced. He had faced years of allegations and the judge said he showed an "indifference to human suffering" after the court heard how Kelly forced his victims into "obedience" and "horrors."

The singer did not appear to react as his sentence was passed, but his lawyer insisted he wanted to speak at his sentencing. Jennifer Bonjean added she advised him against it while he had open cases in Chicago and Minnesota.

During the Chicago pornography trial, the jury viewed segments of videos of Kelly sexually abusing an underage girl, who was the singer's goddaughter. The girl, who went by "Jane" during the trial, said Kelly began sexually abusing her when he was only 14, and when she turned 15, she told the jury that they began having sexual intercourse "innumerable times", adding the instances were "uncountable."

Jane said in a statement, "I will never get back what I lost to Robert Kelly … I have been permanently scarred by Robert. When your virginity is taken by a paedophile at 14... your life is never your own."

Another accuser, who used the pseudonym "Nia" during the trial addressed Kelly directly and said, "Now you are here... because there is something wrong with you. No longer will you be able to harm children."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Angelina Jolie's Tattoo Artist Apologizes Amid Brad Pitt Ink Speculation

Lala Kent Details 'Very Intense Environment' of Reality TV Show

Related Posts
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Child Porn and Child Sex Abuse

R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Child Porn and Child Sex Abuse

R. Kelly Won't Face Charges in Illinois Due to 'Extensive Sentences' He's Already Facing

R. Kelly Won't Face Charges in Illinois Due to 'Extensive Sentences' He's Already Facing

R. Kelly Insists Joycelyn Savage Did Not Have a Baby With Him

R. Kelly Insists Joycelyn Savage Did Not Have a Baby With Him

Joycelyn Savage's Dad Denies Reports Her Daughter's Pregnant With R. Kelly's Baby

Joycelyn Savage's Dad Denies Reports Her Daughter's Pregnant With R. Kelly's Baby

Latest News
Lala Kent Details 'Very Intense Environment' of Reality TV Show
  • Aug 25, 2023

Lala Kent Details 'Very Intense Environment' of Reality TV Show

R. Kelly's Music Royalties Given to His Sex Abuse Victims
  • Aug 25, 2023

R. Kelly's Music Royalties Given to His Sex Abuse Victims

'Below Deck' Star Gary King Allegedly Sexually Assaults Show's Crew Member
  • Aug 25, 2023

'Below Deck' Star Gary King Allegedly Sexually Assaults Show's Crew Member

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce
  • Aug 25, 2023

Britney Spears Sparks Concern After Getting Close With Ex-Con Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Polo G and Brother Trench Baby Slapped With Criminal Charges in Robbery Case
  • Aug 25, 2023

Polo G and Brother Trench Baby Slapped With Criminal Charges in Robbery Case

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Past in Emotional Music Video for 'Used to Be Young'
  • Aug 25, 2023

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Past in Emotional Music Video for 'Used to Be Young'

Most Read
Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal
Celebrity

Megyn Kelly Declares She Still 'Can't Stand' Kim Kardashian Although Her Hate Isn't Personal

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private