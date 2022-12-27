Jamie Lynn Spears Calls 'Special Forces' Co-Stars Her 'Family' Amid Fallout With Sister Britney

Instagram TV

Britney Spears' younger sister insists she could not have survived 'World's Toughest Test' without the support of the 'amazing' new people she has met on the show.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lynn Spears says the "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" contestants feel like "family." The 31-year-old singer and actress, who has had a public falling-out with her popstar sister Britney Spears, 41, insisted she could not have coped without the support of the "amazing" new people she has met on the show.

She told the New York Post's Page Six, "Everyone felt like family after this. You're instantly bonded when you walk on that first day. They just rip off the Band-Aid and you have no choice but to bond. I would not have been able to get through [this] without the support of all these amazing new people in my life."

Jamie Lynn filmed the show in Jordan with "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star Kate Gosselin, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy and Spice Girls star Mel B a.k.a. Melanie Brown. And Jamie Lynn particularly bonded with "7th Heaven" actress Beverley Mitchell.

Beverley said, "I think we have so much in common and I also think it was so natural. Honestly, I couldn't have gotten through this experience without Jamie Lynn in the back of those cars, like, making me laugh." Jamie Lynn added, "Those were the times when we knew we weren't going to be thrown out of helicopters or something, so it was like a little bit of safety. We were kind of able to feel like we were back in the normal world for a second. We were able to let out our guard down a little bit. That was our comfort zone."

