Simon Cowell Dishes on Wanting to Have Spontaneous Wedding

The 63-year-old 'America's Got Talent' judge proposed to his partner Lauren Silverman, with whom the music mogul shares his son Eric, in Barbados last Christmas.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell wants a spontaneous wedding. The "America's Got Talent" judge proposed to Lauren Silverman, the mother of his son Eric, in Barbados last Christmas and Simon insisted that when they tie the knot, it will be a spur-of-the-moment event.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the 63-year-old music mogul said, "I like to make everything spontaneous, and doing that will make it a lot more fun. I don't think we'll be getting married in Las Vegas, but whatever we do will definitely be fun."

It had been reported that Simon and Lauren were hoping to tie the knot at their new house in the Cotswolds, in September, A source told OK! magazine, "They are trying to have the wedding in September, but that's dependent on whether Lauren can have their new Cotswolds house completed in time - as this is where she wants to hold the wedding. This is why Lauren is currently here in the UK while Simon is in LA. She's trying to get the house finished."

Speaking previously about why he decided to propose after over nine years with Lauren, Simon said, "We were in the same house for over a year and I thought, 'Well, actually, we get on really, really well.' And for Eric, as he gets older, he will be asked more and more about his parents, and I thought it was the right thing to do for him. I also just couldn't see myself ever dating anyone again."

"The idea of going out on a first date now is too weird. My mum and dad had an amazing marriage and I used to call them best friends, and I think that’s a big part of it," he continued.

