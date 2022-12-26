PnB Rock's Brother Posts Throwback Video to Remember Him Three Months After Fatal Shooting

Instagram Celebrity

PnB Meen shares heartfelt footage that shows him and the late Philadelphia hip-hop artist sharing a warm hug after the rapper bought him a brand new Rolex.

Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - PnB Rock's brother is remembering his late sibling. Three months after the Philadelphia hip-hop star was fatally shot, PnB Meen made use of his social media platform to share a throwback video of the two.

On Sunday, December 25, Meen turned to his Instagram feed to post a heartwarming clip of the two embracing each other. In the footage, it appears that Rock bought Meen a brand new Rolex as Meen repeatedly says thank you to Rock.

At one point, it's also seen that Rock makes a payment for the expensive watch. Meen, who's excited in the video, then says thank you to his sibling once again before hugging him. "Jus one more Hug bro ….. Today was real [mending heart emoji]," so Meen captioned the post that made some Instagram users get teary eyes.

"Damn. I stay watching this on YouTube. So wholesome. happy holidays bro," one person commented on the post. Another wrote, "Such a beautiful soul taking away too early. Rest easy PNBRock." A third said, "Sorry for your loss bro.. The hug, that s**t hurt to watch bro

The post came nearly a month after Meen confessed that he once pulled up to the place where his sibling was shot and killed with his 20 closest friends. On November 29, Meen corrected a news headline that read, "PnB Rock Shot And Killed In LA PnB Meen Pulls Up 9 Deep Things Go Left Shooter Blocked In Crips Set." He wrote via Instagram Story, "Actually I pulled up 20 deep," before stressing, "Get yaw story Str8."

Offering more details, Meen added, "I been to LA three times since [PnB rock was assaulted and murdered at the Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant]." He then warned, "Don't speak on s**t you don't no about…I been moving."

Rock was shot to death during a robbery on September 12 at the Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant at around 1:15 P.M. At the time, he was enjoying his meal with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang.

As for now, three suspects, Freddie Lee Trone, his partner Shauntel Trone and their 17-year-old son, involved in PnB Rock's killing are in police custody. Freddie and his minor son were each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. Shauntel, in the meantime, was charged with accessory after the fact.

You can share this post!