 

PnB Rock's Brother Posts Throwback Video to Remember Him Three Months After Fatal Shooting

PnB Rock's Brother Posts Throwback Video to Remember Him Three Months After Fatal Shooting
Instagram
Celebrity

PnB Meen shares heartfelt footage that shows him and the late Philadelphia hip-hop artist sharing a warm hug after the rapper bought him a brand new Rolex.

  • Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - PnB Rock's brother is remembering his late sibling. Three months after the Philadelphia hip-hop star was fatally shot, PnB Meen made use of his social media platform to share a throwback video of the two.

On Sunday, December 25, Meen turned to his Instagram feed to post a heartwarming clip of the two embracing each other. In the footage, it appears that Rock bought Meen a brand new Rolex as Meen repeatedly says thank you to Rock.

At one point, it's also seen that Rock makes a payment for the expensive watch. Meen, who's excited in the video, then says thank you to his sibling once again before hugging him. "Jus one more Hug bro ….. Today was real [mending heart emoji]," so Meen captioned the post that made some Instagram users get teary eyes.

  Editors' Pick

"Damn. I stay watching this on YouTube. So wholesome. happy holidays bro," one person commented on the post. Another wrote, "Such a beautiful soul taking away too early. Rest easy PNBRock." A third said, "Sorry for your loss bro.. The hug, that s**t hurt to watch bro

The post came nearly a month after Meen confessed that he once pulled up to the place where his sibling was shot and killed with his 20 closest friends. On November 29, Meen corrected a news headline that read, "PnB Rock Shot And Killed In LA PnB Meen Pulls Up 9 Deep Things Go Left Shooter Blocked In Crips Set." He wrote via Instagram Story, "Actually I pulled up 20 deep," before stressing, "Get yaw story Str8."

Offering more details, Meen added, "I been to LA three times since [PnB rock was assaulted and murdered at the Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant]." He then warned, "Don't speak on s**t you don't no about…I been moving."

Rock was shot to death during a robbery on September 12 at the Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant at around 1:15 P.M. At the time, he was enjoying his meal with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang.

As for now, three suspects, Freddie Lee Trone, his partner Shauntel Trone and their 17-year-old son, involved in PnB Rock's killing are in police custody. Freddie and his minor son were each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. Shauntel, in the meantime, was charged with accessory after the fact.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nick Cannon Likens Himself to Santa Claus as He's 'Traveling All Over' to See His Kids on Christmas

Box Office: 'Avatar 2' Is Unchallenged in Second Week as 'Babylon' Bombs at Christmas
Related Posts
PnB Rock Honored by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie With Surprise Collab 'Needed That'

PnB Rock Honored by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie With Surprise Collab 'Needed That'

PnB Rock's GF Stephanie Sibonheuang Debuts New Tattoo Honoring Late Rapper Ahead of His Birthday

PnB Rock's GF Stephanie Sibonheuang Debuts New Tattoo Honoring Late Rapper Ahead of His Birthday

PnB Rock's Brother Pulls Up to Roscoe's With 20 Friends After Rapper Was Fatally Shot There

PnB Rock's Brother Pulls Up to Roscoe's With 20 Friends After Rapper Was Fatally Shot There

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

PnB Rock Saved Stephanie Sibounheuang's Life, Says GF in First Statement After His Tragic Death

Latest News
Box Office: 'Avatar 2' Is Unchallenged in Second Week as 'Babylon' Bombs at Christmas
  • Dec 26, 2022

Box Office: 'Avatar 2' Is Unchallenged in Second Week as 'Babylon' Bombs at Christmas

PnB Rock's Brother Posts Throwback Video to Remember Him Three Months After Fatal Shooting
  • Dec 26, 2022

PnB Rock's Brother Posts Throwback Video to Remember Him Three Months After Fatal Shooting

Nick Cannon Likens Himself to Santa Claus as He's 'Traveling All Over' to See His Kids on Christmas
  • Dec 26, 2022

Nick Cannon Likens Himself to Santa Claus as He's 'Traveling All Over' to See His Kids on Christmas

Prince Louis Makes His Official Royal Christmas Walk Debut
  • Dec 26, 2022

Prince Louis Makes His Official Royal Christmas Walk Debut

Offset Honored With Key to Gwinnett County Amid Struggles With Takeoff's Death
  • Dec 26, 2022

Offset Honored With Key to Gwinnett County Amid Struggles With Takeoff's Death

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic
  • Dec 26, 2022

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Most Read
Todd Chrisley Rips Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Over Her Plan to Regain Custody
Celebrity

Todd Chrisley Rips Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Over Her Plan to Regain Custody

Brian May's Wife Dismissed His Heart Attack Symptom as Hypochondria

Brian May's Wife Dismissed His Heart Attack Symptom as Hypochondria

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Surrendered to Police After Missing Testimony in Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Surrendered to Police After Missing Testimony in Tory Lanez Trial

Nick Cannon Spends Time With LaNisha Cole and Their Daughter After the Model's Apparent Shade

Nick Cannon Spends Time With LaNisha Cole and Their Daughter After the Model's Apparent Shade

Prince Andrew Gets Kicked Out of Buckingham Palace but Retains Royal Lodge at Windsor

Prince Andrew Gets Kicked Out of Buckingham Palace but Retains Royal Lodge at Windsor

Richard Gere's Plan to Build Cell Phone Tower Expected to Be Approved Despite Neighbors' Complaint

Richard Gere's Plan to Build Cell Phone Tower Expected to Be Approved Despite Neighbors' Complaint

Mike Tyson Allegedly Allowed to Smoke Weed at Tucker Carlson's House

Mike Tyson Allegedly Allowed to Smoke Weed at Tucker Carlson's House

Biggest Media Spectacles in 2022

Biggest Media Spectacles in 2022

Ten Extravagant Christmas Gifts Celebrities Got Over the Years

Ten Extravagant Christmas Gifts Celebrities Got Over the Years