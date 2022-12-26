 

Nick Cannon Likens Himself to Santa Claus as He's 'Traveling All Over' to See His Kids on Christmas

The 'Masked Singer' host reveals how he plans to spend the holiday with his family when met at an event with Brittany Bell and their two kids to serve meals to the homeless.

  Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon and Santa Claus have at least one thing in common, they're "traveling all over" on Christmas. The multi-talented star has revealed his plans to divide his time with all of his kids this holiday season.

On Friday, December 25, the 42-year-old was met when he and Brittany Bell took their two kids, 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, to serve meals to the homeless during the Los Angeles Mission's Christmas Feed-the-Homeless event. Asked by TMZ how he will spend Christmas this year, he said, "Me and Santa Claus do it together." He added, "I have the same vibe as Santa Claus, I'm traveling all over."

At the same event, Nick's son Golden also revealed what he wished for Christmas. "A guitar," he told a reporter while joining his parents to feed the homeless. For the event, the family dressed comfortably with the pair wearing black outfits. Nick sported a red apron from the Los Angeles Mission over his black jacket and paired it with a festive elf hat. Brittany, in the meantime, went all black from head to toe.

As for Powerful, she looked cute in a Minnie Mouse-inspired outfit with a red and white skirt and a black shirt that noted her age, "Two" on the top. She completed her style with a pink bow on her head. Her brother, on the other hand, sported a gray Mickey Mouse shirt.

Indeed, Nick has channeled Santa Claus in his Christmas family photos with Bre Tiesi and their 6-month-old son Legendary Love. The former "America's Got Talent" host and his son wore a Santa hat while they were all clad in matching plaid pajamas.

Prior to this, Nick opened up about his "biggest guilt" over having many children. "Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," the comedian/rapper explained. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

Nick also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, twins Zion and Zillion, 17 months, and one-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, and Onyx Ice, 2 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's currently expecting his twelfth child with Alyssa Scott. Alyssa is the mother of his late son Zen who died of brain cancer aged just five months last December.

