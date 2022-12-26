Kathy Hilton Defends Kim Kardashian Against 'Silly' Backlash Over Her Christmas Party Outfit

Instagram Celebrity

Paris Hilton's mom speaks out after the 'Kardashians' star was heavily ridiculed on social media for her 'horrible' choice of wardrobe to the Hilton family holiday party.

Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kathy Hilton has responded to a backlash over Kim Kardashian's Christmas party outfit. Speaking up in defense of the SKIMS founder, the fashion designer/actress claps back at the "silly" and "ridiculous" criticism directed at her guest for her choice of wardrobe at the Hilton family holiday party.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star addressed the matter when met by TMZ ahead of Christmas. "That's silly. That's ridiculous," she said of people's negative reactions to Kim's outfit. She explained that there was no theme for the party, adding, "Everybody's just [supposed] to come as they want and be comfortable."

When pressed if she thought there was anything "wrong" with what Kim wore for the party, the 63-year-old quickly replied, "No, no." She went on singing praise for the 42-year-old reality TV star, "She always looks beautiful."

Kim was one of the celebrity guests at the Hilton family holiday party held last week. She was featured in Paris Hilton's Instagram post which included photos of the hotel heiress posing with her family members, mom Kathy and sister Nicky Hilton, as well as Kim, Kris Jenner, Heidi Klum and Paula Abdul.

While most of those featured in the pictures channeled the festive spirit with their outfits, Kim dared to be different by opting for a cropped T-shirt with high-waisted black leather pants for a casual look. She was soon lambasted by social media users who labeled her look "horrible" and "disrespectful" which didn't seem to fit the party.

"Why is Kim under dressed?" one person commented on Paris' post. Another remarked, "Kim's outfit is for a rock concert, not a Christmas party." A baffled user asked, "Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?" A fourth critic wondered, "WTF is Kim wearing?!" A fifth wrote, "Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents [sic] party." Someone else said Kim "looks ridiculous."

Kim herself has not responded to the backlash.

