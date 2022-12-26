 

Kathy Hilton Defends Kim Kardashian Against 'Silly' Backlash Over Her Christmas Party Outfit

Kathy Hilton Defends Kim Kardashian Against 'Silly' Backlash Over Her Christmas Party Outfit
Instagram
Celebrity

Paris Hilton's mom speaks out after the 'Kardashians' star was heavily ridiculed on social media for her 'horrible' choice of wardrobe to the Hilton family holiday party.

  • Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kathy Hilton has responded to a backlash over Kim Kardashian's Christmas party outfit. Speaking up in defense of the SKIMS founder, the fashion designer/actress claps back at the "silly" and "ridiculous" criticism directed at her guest for her choice of wardrobe at the Hilton family holiday party.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star addressed the matter when met by TMZ ahead of Christmas. "That's silly. That's ridiculous," she said of people's negative reactions to Kim's outfit. She explained that there was no theme for the party, adding, "Everybody's just [supposed] to come as they want and be comfortable."

When pressed if she thought there was anything "wrong" with what Kim wore for the party, the 63-year-old quickly replied, "No, no." She went on singing praise for the 42-year-old reality TV star, "She always looks beautiful."

  Editors' Pick

Kim was one of the celebrity guests at the Hilton family holiday party held last week. She was featured in Paris Hilton's Instagram post which included photos of the hotel heiress posing with her family members, mom Kathy and sister Nicky Hilton, as well as Kim, Kris Jenner, Heidi Klum and Paula Abdul.

While most of those featured in the pictures channeled the festive spirit with their outfits, Kim dared to be different by opting for a cropped T-shirt with high-waisted black leather pants for a casual look. She was soon lambasted by social media users who labeled her look "horrible" and "disrespectful" which didn't seem to fit the party.

"Why is Kim under dressed?" one person commented on Paris' post. Another remarked, "Kim's outfit is for a rock concert, not a Christmas party." A baffled user asked, "Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?" A fourth critic wondered, "WTF is Kim wearing?!" A fifth wrote, "Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents [sic] party." Someone else said Kim "looks ridiculous."

Kim herself has not responded to the backlash.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tory Lanez's Various Christmas Dinner From Jail Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reject The Sun's Apology: It's a 'PR Stunt'
Related Posts
Kathy Hilton Heartbroken by Daughter Paris Hilton's Fertility Struggle

Kathy Hilton Heartbroken by Daughter Paris Hilton's Fertility Struggle

Kathy Hilton Defends Herself After Being Labeled 'Racist' for Mistaking Lizzo for Gabourey Sidibe

Kathy Hilton Defends Herself After Being Labeled 'Racist' for Mistaking Lizzo for Gabourey Sidibe

Kathy Hilton Accused of Being Racist After Mistaking Lizzo for 'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe

Kathy Hilton Accused of Being Racist After Mistaking Lizzo for 'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe

Kathy Hilton Recalls How Carter Reum 'Offended' Her During Daughter Paris' Wedding Planning

Kathy Hilton Recalls How Carter Reum 'Offended' Her During Daughter Paris' Wedding Planning

Latest News
Lacey Chabert Weighs In on Candace Cameron Bure's Controversial Statement About Hallmark
  • Dec 26, 2022

Lacey Chabert Weighs In on Candace Cameron Bure's Controversial Statement About Hallmark

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas
  • Dec 26, 2022

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape
  • Dec 26, 2022

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reject The Sun's Apology: It's a 'PR Stunt'
  • Dec 26, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reject The Sun's Apology: It's a 'PR Stunt'

Kathy Hilton Defends Kim Kardashian Against 'Silly' Backlash Over Her Christmas Party Outfit
  • Dec 26, 2022

Kathy Hilton Defends Kim Kardashian Against 'Silly' Backlash Over Her Christmas Party Outfit

Inside Kardashian-Jenners' Lavish Annual Christmas Eve Party
  • Dec 26, 2022

Inside Kardashian-Jenners' Lavish Annual Christmas Eve Party

Most Read
Todd Chrisley Rips Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Over Her Plan to Regain Custody
Celebrity

Todd Chrisley Rips Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Over Her Plan to Regain Custody

Lupita Nyong'o Makes Selema Masekela Romance Instagram Official With Cute Video

Lupita Nyong'o Makes Selema Masekela Romance Instagram Official With Cute Video

Brian May's Wife Dismissed His Heart Attack Symptom as Hypochondria

Brian May's Wife Dismissed His Heart Attack Symptom as Hypochondria

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Surrendered to Police After Missing Testimony in Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Surrendered to Police After Missing Testimony in Tory Lanez Trial

Nick Cannon Spends Time With LaNisha Cole and Their Daughter After the Model's Apparent Shade

Nick Cannon Spends Time With LaNisha Cole and Their Daughter After the Model's Apparent Shade

Prince Andrew Gets Kicked Out of Buckingham Palace but Retains Royal Lodge at Windsor

Prince Andrew Gets Kicked Out of Buckingham Palace but Retains Royal Lodge at Windsor

Bono's Actress Daughter Clowns New York Magazine's CEO for Putting 'Nepo Babies' on Blast

Bono's Actress Daughter Clowns New York Magazine's CEO for Putting 'Nepo Babies' on Blast

Richard Gere's Plan to Build Cell Phone Tower Expected to Be Approved Despite Neighbors' Complaint

Richard Gere's Plan to Build Cell Phone Tower Expected to Be Approved Despite Neighbors' Complaint

Mike Tyson Allegedly Allowed to Smoke Weed at Tucker Carlson's House

Mike Tyson Allegedly Allowed to Smoke Weed at Tucker Carlson's House