Tory Lanez's Various Christmas Dinner From Jail Revealed

The Canadian rapper will be enjoying some yummy food behind bars, including roast turkey, muffin and chocolate milk, as he's awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez's Christmas dinner menu from jail has been revealed. The Canadian rapper, who is now behind bars awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, has various yummy food waiting for him in the prison cafeteria.

On Sunday, December 25, TMZ revealed that the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is cooking up for inmates in jail. According to LASD, their corrections facilities have quite the food lineup, including 4 oz of roast turkey, 4 oz of mashed potatoes, 2 oz of gravy, 1 oz of cranberry sauce, 4 oz of green beans, 1 cup of tossed green salad, a dinner roll, a pumpkin muffin and chocolate milk.

The facilities also have halal and vegan menu as well as medical diet options. Tory's last meal outside the jail was pizza, which he bought on Friday, December 23 during an afternoon break amid jury deliberations.

Tory is currently being held at the Men's Central Jail just outside of Chinatown, not too far from where he was in court for the past couple of weeks and where a jury found him guilty on Friday.

Tory, born Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of three charges in the 2020 July shooting that left Megan injured. He was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He could face up to nearly 23 years behind bars. In addition, there's a "strong likelihood" he will be deported back to his home country of Canada.

Apparently, Tory and his legal team weren't happy with the jury's decision. "We are shocked by the verdict," the 30-year-old rapper's defense lawyer George Mgdesyan said in a statement. "There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson. We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal."

