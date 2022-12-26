 

Tory Lanez's Various Christmas Dinner From Jail Revealed

Tory Lanez's Various Christmas Dinner From Jail Revealed
startraksphoto.com/Cover Images/Michael Simon
Celebrity

The Canadian rapper will be enjoying some yummy food behind bars, including roast turkey, muffin and chocolate milk, as he's awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

  • Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez's Christmas dinner menu from jail has been revealed. The Canadian rapper, who is now behind bars awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, has various yummy food waiting for him in the prison cafeteria.

On Sunday, December 25, TMZ revealed that the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is cooking up for inmates in jail. According to LASD, their corrections facilities have quite the food lineup, including 4 oz of roast turkey, 4 oz of mashed potatoes, 2 oz of gravy, 1 oz of cranberry sauce, 4 oz of green beans, 1 cup of tossed green salad, a dinner roll, a pumpkin muffin and chocolate milk.

The facilities also have halal and vegan menu as well as medical diet options. Tory's last meal outside the jail was pizza, which he bought on Friday, December 23 during an afternoon break amid jury deliberations.

  Editors' Pick

Tory is currently being held at the Men's Central Jail just outside of Chinatown, not too far from where he was in court for the past couple of weeks and where a jury found him guilty on Friday.

Tory, born Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of three charges in the 2020 July shooting that left Megan injured. He was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He could face up to nearly 23 years behind bars. In addition, there's a "strong likelihood" he will be deported back to his home country of Canada.

Apparently, Tory and his legal team weren't happy with the jury's decision. "We are shocked by the verdict," the 30-year-old rapper's defense lawyer George Mgdesyan said in a statement. "There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson. We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Inside Kardashian-Jenners' Lavish Annual Christmas Eve Party

Kathy Hilton Defends Kim Kardashian Against 'Silly' Backlash Over Her Christmas Party Outfit
Related Posts
Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Tory Lanez to Be Sentenced in January 2023 After He's Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez to Be Sentenced in January 2023 After He's Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez Wide Awake When Leaving Court After He's Spotted Falling Asleep During Trial

Tory Lanez Wide Awake When Leaving Court After He's Spotted Falling Asleep During Trial

Latest News
Lacey Chabert Weighs In on Candace Cameron Bure's Controversial Statement About Hallmark
  • Dec 26, 2022

Lacey Chabert Weighs In on Candace Cameron Bure's Controversial Statement About Hallmark

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas
  • Dec 26, 2022

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape
  • Dec 26, 2022

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reject The Sun's Apology: It's a 'PR Stunt'
  • Dec 26, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reject The Sun's Apology: It's a 'PR Stunt'

Kathy Hilton Defends Kim Kardashian Against 'Silly' Backlash Over Her Christmas Party Outfit
  • Dec 26, 2022

Kathy Hilton Defends Kim Kardashian Against 'Silly' Backlash Over Her Christmas Party Outfit

Inside Kardashian-Jenners' Lavish Annual Christmas Eve Party
  • Dec 26, 2022

Inside Kardashian-Jenners' Lavish Annual Christmas Eve Party

Most Read
Todd Chrisley Rips Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Over Her Plan to Regain Custody
Celebrity

Todd Chrisley Rips Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Over Her Plan to Regain Custody

Lupita Nyong'o Makes Selema Masekela Romance Instagram Official With Cute Video

Lupita Nyong'o Makes Selema Masekela Romance Instagram Official With Cute Video

Brian May's Wife Dismissed His Heart Attack Symptom as Hypochondria

Brian May's Wife Dismissed His Heart Attack Symptom as Hypochondria

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Surrendered to Police After Missing Testimony in Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Surrendered to Police After Missing Testimony in Tory Lanez Trial

Nick Cannon Spends Time With LaNisha Cole and Their Daughter After the Model's Apparent Shade

Nick Cannon Spends Time With LaNisha Cole and Their Daughter After the Model's Apparent Shade

Prince Andrew Gets Kicked Out of Buckingham Palace but Retains Royal Lodge at Windsor

Prince Andrew Gets Kicked Out of Buckingham Palace but Retains Royal Lodge at Windsor

Bono's Actress Daughter Clowns New York Magazine's CEO for Putting 'Nepo Babies' on Blast

Bono's Actress Daughter Clowns New York Magazine's CEO for Putting 'Nepo Babies' on Blast

Richard Gere's Plan to Build Cell Phone Tower Expected to Be Approved Despite Neighbors' Complaint

Richard Gere's Plan to Build Cell Phone Tower Expected to Be Approved Despite Neighbors' Complaint

Mike Tyson Allegedly Allowed to Smoke Weed at Tucker Carlson's House

Mike Tyson Allegedly Allowed to Smoke Weed at Tucker Carlson's House