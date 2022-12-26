 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reject The Sun's Apology: It's a 'PR Stunt'

The apology comes after the newspaper issued an apology over Jeremy Clarkson's column, which received more than 17,500 complaints, in which he made fun of the Duchess of Sussex.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have responded to The Sun newspaper's apology over Jeremy Clarkson's column. Dismissing the apology, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex called the apology "nothing more than a PR stunt."

A spokesperson for the couple said in a statement, "While the public absolutely deserves the publication's regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn't be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny."

The rep went on saying, "A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we're not holding our breath."

It arrived after The Sun issued an apology after Jeremy made fun of Meghan in his column. In its apology, the newspaper said, "We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry." The offending column has since been removed from its website and archives.

In the controversial column, Jeremy penned of the Duchess, "At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her." He referred to the punishment that Queen Cersei had to go through on HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones".

It immediately sparked outrage from readers. According to Britain's Independent Press Standards Organization (IPSO) regulator, the column had received more than 17,500 complaints, marking the most of any article since it was established in 2014. It was additionally said that more than 60 lawmakers signed a letter written by Caroline Nokes, chair of parliament's Women and Equalities Select Committee, to the editor of The Sun, warning that such articles contribute to a climate of hatred and violence against women.

Jeremy Clarkson's tweet

Jeremy Clarkson addressed criticism over his column.

Meanwhile, Jeremy himself showed remorse in a statement posted on Twitter last week. "Oh dear. I've rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people," he said at the time. "I'm horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

