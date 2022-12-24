Tia Mowry's Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Wants to Throw Out Prenup Amid Divorce

Cover Images/Vince Flores Celebrity

The 'All American: Homecoming' actor questions the validity of a prenuptial agreement that they signed before walking down the aisle in response to the actress' divorce petition.

Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict's divorce is likely to get messy. After the actress announced her separation from her husband of 14 years in October, she filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. Now, he has challenged several points in her documents.

Tia cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and requested the court award them joint physical and legal custody of their two children, 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo. She also mentioned a prenuptial agreement which they signed before walking down the aisle and asked that both she and Cory not be awarded spousal support.

Cory has now responded to her divorce petition, denying that "irreconcilable differences" played a part in their split, according to Radar Online. While he also asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of their sons, he asked the court to terminate Tia's right to spousal support, but left the boxes unchecked on whether he wishes to seek spousal support from his ex or not.

But that's not all as Cory seemingly also wants to throw out their prenup. He wanted the court to determine "the validity of the prenuptial agreement dated April 14, 2008 and/or that any provisions are unconscionable."

This is after Tia hinted at her amicable relationship with her estranged husband. When asked by paparazzi about her Christmas plans while out in Los Angeles, she said she planned on spending the holiday with her ex and their children.

Tia was previously accused of shading Cory after commenting on a video about having a "broke" partner. Back in November, an Instagram user shared a skit which narrated a "toxic partner" who refuses to pay bills. The caption read, "Some toxic people will refuse to contribute around the home in any way." The "Sister, Sister" alum was later caught leaving a pervy eyes emoji, indicating that she could relate to the story.

You can share this post!