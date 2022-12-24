 

Tia Mowry's Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Wants to Throw Out Prenup Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Wants to Throw Out Prenup Amid Divorce
Cover Images/Vince Flores
Celebrity

The 'All American: Homecoming' actor questions the validity of a prenuptial agreement that they signed before walking down the aisle in response to the actress' divorce petition.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict's divorce is likely to get messy. After the actress announced her separation from her husband of 14 years in October, she filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. Now, he has challenged several points in her documents.

Tia cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and requested the court award them joint physical and legal custody of their two children, 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo. She also mentioned a prenuptial agreement which they signed before walking down the aisle and asked that both she and Cory not be awarded spousal support.

Cory has now responded to her divorce petition, denying that "irreconcilable differences" played a part in their split, according to Radar Online. While he also asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of their sons, he asked the court to terminate Tia's right to spousal support, but left the boxes unchecked on whether he wishes to seek spousal support from his ex or not.

  Editors' Pick

But that's not all as Cory seemingly also wants to throw out their prenup. He wanted the court to determine "the validity of the prenuptial agreement dated April 14, 2008 and/or that any provisions are unconscionable."

This is after Tia hinted at her amicable relationship with her estranged husband. When asked by paparazzi about her Christmas plans while out in Los Angeles, she said she planned on spending the holiday with her ex and their children.

Tia was previously accused of shading Cory after commenting on a video about having a "broke" partner. Back in November, an Instagram user shared a skit which narrated a "toxic partner" who refuses to pay bills. The caption read, "Some toxic people will refuse to contribute around the home in any way." The "Sister, Sister" alum was later caught leaving a pervy eyes emoji, indicating that she could relate to the story.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'RHOSLC' Fans Convinced Jen Shah Gave Heather Gay the Black Eye

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I
Related Posts
Tia Mowry Seemingly Takes a Jab at 'Broke' Cory Hardrict Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry Seemingly Takes a Jab at 'Broke' Cory Hardrict Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

Tia Mowry's Ex Insists He Loves His Family and Wife Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry's Ex Insists He Loves His Family and Wife Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry 'Overwhelmed' by Support Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry 'Overwhelmed' by Support Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Latest News
Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death
  • Dec 24, 2022

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her
  • Dec 24, 2022

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member
  • Dec 24, 2022

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors
  • Dec 24, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors

Most Read
Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi
Celebrity

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Lori Harvey's Popularity Allegedly Causes Tension Among Steve's Family: It's 'Driving Him Crazy'

Lori Harvey's Popularity Allegedly Causes Tension Among Steve's Family: It's 'Driving Him Crazy'