 

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring
Instagram
Celebrity

The 76-year-old Grammy-winning artist sends the Internet into a frenzy after she unleashes a photo of a pear-shaped sparkler in a black velvet jewelry box on Twitter.

  • Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cher may have taken her relationship with Alexander "AE" Edwards to a whole new level. The "Believe" singer sparked engagement rumors with her beau after she showed off a new diamond ring on social media.

Making use of Twitter on Sunday, December 25, the 76-year-old shared a photo of the pear-shaped sparkler in a black velvet jewelry box. She simply captioned it, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E."

The post has since been flooded with shocking reactions from fans. One person in particular asked, " "Wait wait wait hold uppp!! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds???? What does it meeeaaaan?????????" Another echoed, "OH MY GOD IS THIS AN ENGAGEMENT RING?!"

Shortly afterward, Cher posted a similar image and gushed over her beau's painted nails of black lacquer with lime green flames. In the accompanying message, she explained, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

  Editors' Pick

Cher has been making headlines with her 40-year gap romance with AE. The musician, however, has defended their relationship and praised her 36-year-old boyfriend for being kind, intelligent and handsome.

When appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", Cher said, "On paper, it is kind of ridiculous. But, in real life, we get along great." While she didn't usually give men praise "they don't deserve," the singer hailed AE as "fabulous," "very kind," "very smart," "very talented," and "really funny." She added, "And I think he's quite handsome."

Prior to this, the Grammy winner declared in atweet, "I (love) HIM BECAUSE HE WASN'T AFRAID. HE'S KIND, HILARIOUS, SMART,TALENTED, BEAUTIFUL. WE TALK AND LAUGH. WE R PERFECTLY MATCHED. DO I WISH I WAS YOUNGER, YAH, I'M NOT BOO F*N HOO." She further noted, "He's 36 and In End He Came after me, Till we met in the middle. He's Consistent one, I'm The Skittish one. We love each other."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lindsay Lohan Treats Fans to Sweet Selfie With Her Husband Bader Shammas for Christmas

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski
Related Posts
Cher's Friends See 'the Warning Signs' Amid Her Relationship With AE

Cher's Friends See 'the Warning Signs' Amid Her Relationship With AE

Cher Suffers From Insomnia After Her Mother's Death

Cher Suffers From Insomnia After Her Mother's Death

Cher Mourns Death of Her Mother Georgia Holt

Cher Mourns Death of Her Mother Georgia Holt

Cher Insists Reality Is Different Although AE Relationship Looks 'Ridiculous on Paper'

Cher Insists Reality Is Different Although AE Relationship Looks 'Ridiculous on Paper'

Latest News
Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski
  • Dec 26, 2022

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring
  • Dec 26, 2022

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring

Lindsay Lohan Treats Fans to Sweet Selfie With Her Husband Bader Shammas for Christmas
  • Dec 26, 2022

Lindsay Lohan Treats Fans to Sweet Selfie With Her Husband Bader Shammas for Christmas

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Won't Accept Christmas Gifts Because of This Reason
  • Dec 26, 2022

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Won't Accept Christmas Gifts Because of This Reason

Meek Mill Pays Bail for 20 Women in Philadephia So They Can Spend Holiday With Family
  • Dec 26, 2022

Meek Mill Pays Bail for 20 Women in Philadephia So They Can Spend Holiday With Family

Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down on Holocaust Remarks Despite Previous Suspension From 'The View'
  • Dec 25, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down on Holocaust Remarks Despite Previous Suspension From 'The View'

Most Read
Todd Chrisley Rips Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Over Her Plan to Regain Custody
Celebrity

Todd Chrisley Rips Granddaughter Chloe's Mom Over Her Plan to Regain Custody

Ari Fletcher Demands Apology After G Herbo Admits to Cheating on Her

Ari Fletcher Demands Apology After G Herbo Admits to Cheating on Her

Lupita Nyong'o Makes Selema Masekela Romance Instagram Official With Cute Video

Lupita Nyong'o Makes Selema Masekela Romance Instagram Official With Cute Video

Brian May's Wife Dismissed His Heart Attack Symptom as Hypochondria

Brian May's Wife Dismissed His Heart Attack Symptom as Hypochondria

Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Surrendered to Police After Missing Testimony in Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Surrendered to Police After Missing Testimony in Tory Lanez Trial

Nick Cannon Spends Time With LaNisha Cole and Their Daughter After the Model's Apparent Shade

Nick Cannon Spends Time With LaNisha Cole and Their Daughter After the Model's Apparent Shade

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her

Ellen DeGeneres Laments Having 'Tough' Time After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Suicide in Tearful Video

Ellen DeGeneres Laments Having 'Tough' Time After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Suicide in Tearful Video