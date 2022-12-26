Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring

Instagram Celebrity

The 76-year-old Grammy-winning artist sends the Internet into a frenzy after she unleashes a photo of a pear-shaped sparkler in a black velvet jewelry box on Twitter.

AceShowbiz - Cher may have taken her relationship with Alexander "AE" Edwards to a whole new level. The "Believe" singer sparked engagement rumors with her beau after she showed off a new diamond ring on social media.

Making use of Twitter on Sunday, December 25, the 76-year-old shared a photo of the pear-shaped sparkler in a black velvet jewelry box. She simply captioned it, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E."

The post has since been flooded with shocking reactions from fans. One person in particular asked, " "Wait wait wait hold uppp!! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds???? What does it meeeaaaan?????????" Another echoed, "OH MY GOD IS THIS AN ENGAGEMENT RING?!"

Shortly afterward, Cher posted a similar image and gushed over her beau's painted nails of black lacquer with lime green flames. In the accompanying message, she explained, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

Cher has been making headlines with her 40-year gap romance with AE. The musician, however, has defended their relationship and praised her 36-year-old boyfriend for being kind, intelligent and handsome.

When appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", Cher said, "On paper, it is kind of ridiculous. But, in real life, we get along great." While she didn't usually give men praise "they don't deserve," the singer hailed AE as "fabulous," "very kind," "very smart," "very talented," and "really funny." She added, "And I think he's quite handsome."

Prior to this, the Grammy winner declared in atweet, "I (love) HIM BECAUSE HE WASN'T AFRAID. HE'S KIND, HILARIOUS, SMART,TALENTED, BEAUTIFUL. WE TALK AND LAUGH. WE R PERFECTLY MATCHED. DO I WISH I WAS YOUNGER, YAH, I'M NOT BOO F*N HOO." She further noted, "He's 36 and In End He Came after me, Till we met in the middle. He's Consistent one, I'm The Skittish one. We love each other."

