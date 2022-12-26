 

Lindsay Lohan Treats Fans to Sweet Selfie With Her Husband Bader Shammas for Christmas

The 'Herbie: Fully Loaded' star, who announced her marriage to the financer in July, previously revealed in an interview that she was excited to spend Christmas with her husband and his family.

  • Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan has given fans a special treat for the holiday. On Saturday, December 24, the "Mean Girls" star shared a sweet selfie of her and her husband Bader Shammas posing in front of a Christmas tree.

The picture, which was posted on Instagram, saw the 36-year-old beauty rocking a green satin. Her spouse, meanwhile, looked cozy in a cream sweater. In the caption, she exclaimed, "Merry Christmas Everyone!" adding Santa Claus and Christmas tree emojis.

Lindsay previously revealed in an interview that she was excited to spend Christmas with her husband and his family. "I love the Christmas season and the whole family time with all the food and everything. I can't wait to spend it this year with my husband, new niece, and with all the family," she said in November.

Lindsay confirmed her marriage to Bader in July. At that time, she called the financer her "husband" in a gushing Instagram message that she posted on her 36th birthday. "I am the luckiest woman in the world," she captioned a selfie of her leaning against her man.

"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband," she continued. My life and my everything…every woman should feel like this everyday."

Lindsay announced her engagement to Bader in November last year. At that time, the "Herbie: Fully Loaded" star posted a photo of her sparkling engagement ring. In the accompaniment of the post, she raved, "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love [ring emoji] (sic)."

