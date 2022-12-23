 

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial
Instagram
Celebrity

Social media users believe that someone intentionally leaked the X-rated photos and videos to make the security guard show up after skipping his scheduled testimony.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard Justin Edison has become the butt of the joke after he failed to show up and testify in a felony assault trial against Tory Lanez. Social media users are now buzzing on the Internet after some found his nudes.

A few clips of him doing various things in front of the camera while naked were leaked amid reports that he's missing. Upon learning the X-rated videos, social media users believe that someone intentionally leaked them to make him show up.

"They said 'this will make him come out the woodworks.' Lmfao!!!" one person commented on Instagram after The Shade Room shared the news. Another joked, "He sitting back in his hotel room like 'and I'm still not coming.' " Someone else quipped, "he missing but definitely in action."

  Editors' Pick

Justin, who was one of the key witnesses, was scheduled to take the stand on the trial on Friday, December 16. He, however, failed to show up. Then on Saturday, Meg's lawyer Alex said in a statement, "We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court. The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts."

On Monday morning, investigators paid a visit to an L.A. home, attempting to locate him. Unfortunately, the search didn't bring any results and the authorities still have no clue where he is.

While the cops have no clue about his whereabouts, Justin posted a message on his Instagram account earlier this month that he'd be working in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup for a few weeks. "Closing out the year protecting clients over the next few weeks of the World Cup. Another country stamp, God is Good #blessed," he captioned the post.

Doubling down, a source close to Justin told Media Take Out, "Justin was hired as personal security [for a very important person] and is currently in Qatar, while [the person he is protecting] is at the World Cup."

It's also said that Justin "plans to continue with his security gig, until the VIP he's protecting is back home, safe and sound." The insider added that Justin won't likely return to the United States until December 22 at the earliest.

You can share this post!

You might also like

The Kardashian Family Brings Christmas Joy to Alexandria House With Gift Boxes

Yung Miami Not Blindsided by Diddy's Baby News: 'It Wasn't a Surprise'
Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support From Candace Owens Amid Tory Lanez Trial: She's the 'Victim'

Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support From Candace Owens Amid Tory Lanez Trial: She's the 'Victim'

Megan Thee Stallion Threatens Legal Action Against Bloggers Amid Tory Lanez Trial, Akademiks Reacts

Megan Thee Stallion Threatens Legal Action Against Bloggers Amid Tory Lanez Trial, Akademiks Reacts

Megan Thee Stallion's BF Pardi Supports Women Facing Injustice Amid Tory Lanez Trial Deliberations

Megan Thee Stallion's BF Pardi Supports Women Facing Injustice Amid Tory Lanez Trial Deliberations

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Works at Qatar World Cup Despite Reportedly Being MIA

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Works at Qatar World Cup Despite Reportedly Being MIA

Latest News
Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him
  • Dec 23, 2022

Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy
  • Dec 23, 2022

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'
  • Dec 23, 2022

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I
  • Dec 23, 2022

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist
  • Dec 23, 2022

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing
  • Dec 23, 2022

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues