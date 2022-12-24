 

'90 Day Fiance' Star Stephanie Matto Sells Her Farts Again Despite Heart Attack Symptoms

The reality TV star, who claimed that she made more than $50,000 a week selling her farts, was previously forced to retire from her olfactory business after she experienced health care.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - "90 Day Fiance" star Stephanie Matto is back on her fart business. The reality TV star starts selling her lucrative "farts in a jar" following a health scare earlier this year. Announcing that the business is back on, the 32-year-old shared on Instagram a video of herself being joined by fellow reality TV star Tania Maduro.

Clad in Christmas outfits, the two were seen dancing provocatively to "Reduce Your Expectations to Zero" by Quiro in front of a festooned Christmas tree while holding what appeared to be fart jars. "When people think my selling thousand$ fart jar days are over, but I've come back with new blended batch," Stephanie wrote over the video.

Prior to this, Stephanie announced that she was also selling fart-filled Christmas ornaments, which she called "the perfect gift for your weird uncle." The "Mean Boys & Memories" author wrote over a video, "You all thought one thousand dabloon fart jars were old news. But I present to you…Fart filled ChristmASS ornaments just in time for the holidays."

  Editors' Pick

"Last Christmas I gave you my fart," she hilariously wrote in the caption. "Orders are filling up fast! Want to thank everyone, next up? A special holiday collab with @tania.maduroon on our Unfiltrd collab page I think this one might put us on the naughty list though… "

Back in January, Stephanie, who claimed that she makes more than $50,000 a week selling her farts, was forced to retire from her olfactory business after she experienced health care. She was rushed to a hospital with chest pains she feared were symptoms of a heart attack. According to reports, the influencer was told that her pain was the result of her steady diet of gas-inducing beans and eggs.

"I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it," the Connecticut resident told Jam Press. The self-proclaimed "fartrepreneuer" revealed at the time that she squeezed out up to 50 jars' worth of farts a week to keep up with demand. "I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black-bean soup," she said.

"I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I'd feel a pinching sensation around my heart," Stephanie continued. "And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate. I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack."

"It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn't a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains," Matto added. "I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business," she said.

