Tory Lanez to Be Sentenced in January 2023 After He's Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
It is reported that some members of the Canadian rapper's family, including his father and stepmom, are furious after the verdict was read as they shout, 'This system stands before God!'

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez is facing jail after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. It was unveiled that the Canadian rapper will be sentenced in January 2023 following the verdict.

On Friday, December 23, Los Angeles jurors found the Canadian emcee guilty of all three charges against him. They include felony negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

Per TMZ's report, some members of Tory's family, including his father and stepmom, were furious after the verdict was read. "This system stands before God!" they shouted, before calling the court system evil.

Tory now faces more than 22 years in prison and the sentencing will be determined on January 27. In addition, there's a "strong likelihood" the emcee will be deported back to his home country of Canada.

Tory previously pleaded not guilty to the three charges against him. As for Megan, she took the stand on December 14, insisting that the "Say It" spitter fired several shots at her while shouting, "Dance, b***h!", after an argument ensued inside his Cadillac Escalade on their way home from a party at Kylie Jenner's house in July 2020.

"I'm in shock. I'm scared," the "WAP" hitmaker recalled during her testimony. She went on to note, "I hear the gun going off and I can't believe he's shooting at me."

Megan also alleged that Tory offered her and her former best friend Kelsey Nicole Harris, who was present inside the car during the ordeal, $1 million each to stay silent and not tell police what had happened.

However, Tory's defense attorney, George Mgdesyan, initially insisted the rapper didn't fire the gun at all, instead accusing Kelsey of pulling the trigger after a jealous argument.

