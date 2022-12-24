Ellen DeGeneres Laments Having 'Tough' Time After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Suicide in Tearful Video

NBC Celebrity

In the emotional video shared on Instagram, the former host of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' says 'everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of' tWtich's death.

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres is still in a grieving process in the wake of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' suicide. In a tearful video shared on Instagram, the former host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" lamented having a "really tough" time following the DJ's passing.

Hey everybody, I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone," the 64-year-old said in the Friday, December 23 post. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it - we will never make sense of it."

"And the holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but I think the best thing we can do to honor tWitch is to laugh, and hug each other and to play games and dance and sing," the comedienne added. "That's the way we honor him… we do the things he loved to do."

After encouraging fans to "hug each other and tell each other we love each other," Ellen added, "Let people know we're there for them and check in with people." She then concluded, "I know it's not a happy holiday, but he was pure light as everybody in the comments said, if you knew him you knew that, if you didn’t know that you saw it."

Ellen previously said she was "heartbroken" to learn of tWtich's death. "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," she tweeted about her former colleague, who worked on her talk show from 2014 until it ended this year.

tWitch was found dead at the age of 40 in a room at the Oak Tree Motel, 15 minutes walk from his family home. It's been reported he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

