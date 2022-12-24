Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Breakup rumors surrounding the 28-year-old singer and the 'Normal People' actor emerged earlier this month after she was spotted with Bo Burnham on several occasions.

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Bridgers just fueled rumors suggesting she has split from Paul Mescal. When appearing on the "Chicken Shop Date" YouTube series, the "Scott Street" singer shared tips on how to get through a heartbreak.

You just have to do it," the 28-year-old said of moving on from love in the Friday, December 23 episode of the series. "And it's gonna end at some point but you can't make it end, that's my tip."

When asked what heartbreak has "taught" her, Phoebe replied, "I think if I had figured that out, I wouldn't be making music still."

Breakup rumors surrounding Phoebe and Paul emerged earlier this month after she was spotted with Bo Burnham on several occasions. Meanwhile, on December 12, Matt Healy shared a picture of him kissing the songstress while the comic stood behind them with eyes closed.

Phoebe and Paul were first linked in 2020. The pair made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in November 2021 and went Instagram official in the following month. They sparked speculation in May they were engaged, with reports saying Phoebe was making no secret of their plans to marry.

The "Normal People" actor also told GQ about their romance, "To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don't know where I'd be without her." His then-girlfriend, meanwhile, told NME in May she thought Paul was a "cute boy" after becoming a fan of after watching him on the series, adding, "I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw."

