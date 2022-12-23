 

Christina Hall Reveals Mercury and Lead Poisoning Amid Struggle With 'Unexplained' Health Issues

Christina Hall Reveals Mercury and Lead Poisoning Amid Struggle With 'Unexplained' Health Issues
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Christina on the Coast' star gives update on her condition after telling her loyal devotees that she has been struggling with 'unexplained' health problems.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall suffers from mercury and lead poisoning. The 39-year-old reality TV star shared earlier this week how worried she is that her breast implants are making her sick, and she believes staying in "gross" houses while house-flipping led to the diagnosis. Christina claimed they found small intestine bacteria overgrowth as well.

She later wrote on her Instagram Story to provide fans with a health update, "My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning. Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth. So, we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants."

The update comes after she shared a video of herself enjoying a "self-care" day over the weekend and revealed she's been feeling extremely tired recently while she's also been battling "unexplained health" issues for several years - and is now questioning whether her troubles could be linked to her previous surgery.

Alongside the video - which showed her undergoing a guided meditation while wearing an LED light therapy mask - she wrote in a post on Instagram, "Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body."

  Editors' Pick

"I've had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I'm curious on all the ladies take on this."

Christina went on to explain she's been battling autoimmune disorder Hashimoto's disease, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and Raynaud's syndrome, which causes numb fingers and toes. While she has also been having a number of unexplained symptoms.

She added, "Some of my issues include, Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto's disease, PCOS, Raynaud's syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue."

The "Christina on the Coast" star went on to tell her followers she's tested positive for antinuclear antibodies, which show the body is fighting infection, and insisted she doesn't eat gluten and sticks to a mostly dairy-free diet.

She also told fans she recently had her under-eye filler dissolved because it was "causing an inflammatory reaction." The star added, "For now just working on detoxing and positive mindset."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Jay Leno Almost Lost His Eye and 'Scorched' His Lung in Scary Car Fire
Related Posts
Christina Hall Wonders Whether Her 'Unexplained' Health Issues Are Breast Implant Related

Christina Hall Wonders Whether Her 'Unexplained' Health Issues Are Breast Implant Related

Christina Hall Confirms She Had Eloped With Josh Hall Before Lavish Wedding in Hawaii

Christina Hall Confirms She Had Eloped With Josh Hall Before Lavish Wedding in Hawaii

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Settle Child Custody Dispute Following Bitter Split

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Settle Child Custody Dispute Following Bitter Split

Christina Hall Slams Mr. 'Know It All' Ant Anstead Amid Bitter Child Custody Battle

Christina Hall Slams Mr. 'Know It All' Ant Anstead Amid Bitter Child Custody Battle

Latest News
Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him
  • Dec 23, 2022

Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy
  • Dec 23, 2022

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'
  • Dec 23, 2022

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I
  • Dec 23, 2022

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist
  • Dec 23, 2022

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing
  • Dec 23, 2022

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues