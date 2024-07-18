Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa and Heather to Star on New Show Without Josh Amid Divorce

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall's divorce from Josh Hall has created uncertainty for the upcoming HGTV show "The Flip Off", which was set to pit her and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa against their new spouses, including Heather Rae Young El Moussa.

A source tells Us Weekly that the show is moving forward without Josh. The insider adds that the split between Christina and Josh was not sudden, as the pair have had issues for a while.

The divorce news comes as a surprise to some, as Christina and Josh had previously filmed scenes for "The Flip Off" together. The show, which was set to premiere in 2025, would have featured Christina, Josh, Tarek, and his wife Heather competing to flip houses for profit.

However, given the recent divorce, it is unclear whether Josh will still be part of the show. HGTV has not released an official statement on the matter, but the network has a history of continuing shows with former couples, such as "Flip or Flop" with Christina and Tarek.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding "The Flip Off", Christina is reportedly looking for more peace and calmness in her life. Meanwhile, HGTV faces the challenge of navigating the fallout from Christina's divorce and potentially adjusting the show's format.