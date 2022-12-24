 

Orlando Brown Happily Smiles in Mugshot After Domestic Violence Arrest

According to a new report, the former Disney Channel star was taken into custody on Thursday, December 22 after someone called the Lima Police Department about 'a fight in progress.'

AceShowbiz - Orlando Brown seemed unbothered by his run-in with the law. The Eddie Thomas depicter on "That's So Raven" was seen smiling in his mugshot after he got arrested in Ohio for domestic violence.

The former Disney Channel star was taken into custody on Thursday, December 22. According to TMZ, he was booked after someone called the Lima Police Department about "a fight in progress."

Orlando's online booking record showed the charge as "domestic violence - cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force."

Orlando's brother Matthew reportedly told cops that he allowed the former to stay at a home he was renovating because the actor was homeless. Matthew additionally shared he didn't want Orlando to go to a homeless shelter.

However, Orlando was allegedly acting "crazy" inside the property. Matthew even accused Orlando of raping his wife and then came at him with a broken-off knife blade and a hammer in a threatening manner.

Matthew, who turns out is not actually Orlando's blood brother, went on to note that the latter "was never able to physically strike him with the weapons, and eventually set them down."

