 

Boosie Badazz Sparks Debate After Slamming Rappers Who Act Like Gangsters

Making use of his social media platform, the 'Wipe Me Down' hitmaker reminds fellow hip-hop artists that they 'can't know streets' if they weren't raised with them.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has shared his thoughts on hip-hop artists who portray street image. Taking to his social media account, the "Wipe Me Down" emcee slammed rappers who act like gangsters, but his remarks quickly sparked debate.

On Thursday, December 22, the 40-year-old star, born Torence Ivy Hatch, turned to Twitter to share his two cents on hip-hop culture. "MOST OF YOU RAP N***AS AINT STREET N***AS AT ALL!!" he began.

"YALL REALLY DONT KNOW HOW S**T GO THATS HOW I KNOW YALL NOT STREET N***AS !!" Boosie continued. "U CANT KNOW STREETS IF U WASNT RAISED N EM," the "Set It Off" spitter further explained, "U NEVER HAD TO TRAP TO EAT ,NEVER BEEN INDICTED ,NEVER BEEN TOLD ON !!" Coming to a conclusion, he wrote, "I SEE WHY YALL DONT UNDERSTAND !!"

Boosie's statement had divided his fans. Agreeing with the Baton Rouge native, one person replied to his post, "That's a big facts they be lying to themselves to they Moma daddy and the streets. They not built for this lifestyle!" A second chimed in, "Keep speaking facts OG. Most people think you glorifying the street life. But I get it. Most these rappers thanking it's cool not realizing what's it doing to the youth. They make it sound good but they never speak on the other side when the indictments come when you take losses."

Someone else argued, "It's not about that no more boosie !!! It's about making a dollar and growing fan base to create financial stability and generational wealth! No one cares about streets anymore !! It's what sounds good and looks good." A separate user opined, "Why do you or anyone else care? We keep pushing this street s**t and then y'all have a tweet when a rapper get murked on we need to [stop emoji] the violence. you either wanna be in the life or not but y'all have to stop playing the middle. Raise your kids and tell the lil ones do better."

Some rappers, indeed, use gang membership to promote and market their music, recruit band members and even provide security at live concerts. Meanwhile, the gangs rely on the rappers mainly as a source of income.

