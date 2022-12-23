Gucci Mane 'Hurt' After His Artist Big Scarr Died at 22 Years Old

Celebrity

Confirming the untimely passing of the up-and-coming Memphis rapper, who was signed to his record label, the 'Wake Up in the Sky' hitmaker posts a touching tribute on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Gucci Mane is mourning the death of one of his artists. Up-and-coming Memphis rapper Big Scarr, who is signed to the 42-year-old's 1017 record label, has suddenly passed away at 22 years old.

The heartbreaking news first surfaced on Thursday, December 22 without any details regarding the cause of death or the exact time of Scarr's passing. Gucci, however, has confirmed the sad news as he paid a touching tribute to the late young star on Instagram.

The "Wake Up in the Sky" hitmaker admitted he was "hurt" by Scarr's passing. Along with a slew of the late rapper's pictures, he wrote, "This hurt I'm a miss you @bigscarr."

His followers expressed condolences in the comment section. "Rest Easy my N***a," one person wrote. "Salty he died before n***as could even see his full potential. Rest Up Scar," a second user weighed in.

A third pointed out the freaky fact about Scarr's death, "Bro Was 22yo And Died On December 22, 2022 S**t Crazy Rest Up." Someone else wrote to Gucci, "Sorry For Your Loss."

Scarr's label mate Enchanting has also spoken up on his passing. "My babbbyyy my best friend my son I love you forever & im so sorry," she posted on her Story. "Love you so so much," she added, "Know I would do anything for you!"

Scarr, whose real name is Alexander Woods, made his commercial debut on The New 1017 compilation album "Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer" in July 2020 with "SolcyBoyz" which also featured label mates Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. He also appeared in the solo track "Make a Play".

According to one of his last Instagram posts, he was set to go on tour with Key Glock, also a rapper from Memphis, as part of his "Glockoma Tour 2023", which is set to kick off on March 5. The "Russian Cream" emcee seemingly reacted to the shocking news by writing on Twitter, "this s**t wicked wtf bruh!!!" adding a broken heart emoji.

