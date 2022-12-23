 

Michael Schumacher Fans Demand Update on His Condition After Son Mick's Tribute

After Mick Schumacher changes his Instagram profile picture to a photo of his father holding him as a child, people question whether it's simply a tribute to his dad, or if it was a cryptic update on Michael's condition.

AceShowbiz - Michael Schumacher's son has posted a moving tribute to the motor racing icon ahead of the 10th anniversary of his dad's accident. Fans were left demanding clear updates on the racer's condition after Mick Schumacher updated his Instagram profile picture to a photo of his father holding him as a child.

It comes months ahead of the anniversary of the Formula 1 hero's skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013 which left him with severe brain injuries. The image has sparked debate among fans over whether Mick was simply paying tribute to his dad ahead of the anniversary of the incident, or if it was a cryptic update on Michael's condition.

Some called it a "lovely picture" while others cruelly speculated on Michael's possible health condition and whether his brain was functioning at all. The family has previously been under pressure for being "secretive" about Michael's health, with one of his ex-managers demanding they share the truth with the public.

Willie Weber, 80, hit out at Michael's wife Corinna, 53, and his Ferrari boss Jean Todt, 76, in a recent interview with the Italian sports paper La Gazetta dello Sport, saying, "I tried hundreds of times to contact Corinna and she didn't answer. I called Jean Todt to ask him if I should go to the hospital and he told me to wait – it's too early. I called the next day and no one answered. I didn't expect behavior like that and I'm still angry about it. They kept me out, telling me it's too early, well now it's too late. It's been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is."

Michael's son Mick, 23, last year entered Formula 1 with the Haas Team and has started in 43 races and scored 12 points, and recently signed with Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton's back up driver. Seven-time World Champion Michael retired at the end of the 2006 season after winning 91 Formula 1 Grand Prix races but came back in 2009 to drive for Mercedes, before he quit again three years later.

