 

Samuel L. Jackson Trending on Twitter After His Account Likes Numerous Hardcore Porns

Samuel L. Jackson Trending on Twitter After His Account Likes Numerous Hardcore Porns
Instagram
Celebrity

The Nick Fury of Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the talk of the town on social media after his favored feed on Twitter is filled with explicit videos.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Samuel L. Jackson's 74th birthday was marred by controversy after fans noticed his Twitter account had "liked" a string of hardcore pornography sites. The "Shaft" actor's favoured tweets feed was full of videos from Twitter user @blackpanda_00, which included a man involved in an intimate act and men and women having sex, as well as other explicit clips.

It is not known whether the likes are the result of his Twitter account being run by a third party or if the actor, who turned 74 on Wednesday, December 21, may have been hacked.

  Editors' Pick

After Samuel's name started trending due to the likes, they were removed - but not before his followers screen-grabbed them and shared them online with comments about his supposed taste in adult material.

One fan joked he had an "old freaky a**" while others leapt to the "Snakes on a Plane" veteran's defence, saying he had every right to like porn. One said, "He's a baller and I respect it. He's earned the right to like the tweets he did," while yet another of his supporters added, "Let that man be a horny old man in peace!"

Samuel, who has been married to his wife LaTanya Richardson for 42 years, has yet to remark on the incident. He has previously openly admitted to being a fan of porn. In 2017 during an Internet's "Most asked questions" with Wired magazine, he admitted when asked if he liked anime, "Yes, I do. Hentai, too" - referencing the porn version of Japanese animation.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Allison Holker Misses Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss 'So Much' One Week After His Death

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey
Related Posts
Samuel L. Jackson Pushes Back on Pal Quentin Tarantino's Marvel Criticism

Samuel L. Jackson Pushes Back on Pal Quentin Tarantino's Marvel Criticism

Samuel L. Jackson Blasts the Academy for Denying Him an Oscar

Samuel L. Jackson Blasts the Academy for Denying Him an Oscar

Samuel L. Jackson Set to Receive Honorary Oscar in 2022

Samuel L. Jackson Set to Receive Honorary Oscar in 2022

Samuel L. Jackson Receives Covid-19 Vaccination

Samuel L. Jackson Receives Covid-19 Vaccination

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi