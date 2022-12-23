Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Instagram Celebrity

The 'A Wrinkle in Time' actress has caused debate among fans on the internet after recommending a $100 jewelry box as a festive holiday present and looking stunned when being told it's too expensive.

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey caused online debate after a journalist told her $100 was too much to spend on a Christmas present. The 68-year-old talk show host - worth $2.5billion - was filmed out and about telling TMZ worker Colin Drummond to buy a jewellery box for his mum after he told her his mother was struggling and he needed inspiration for a festive gift to cheer her up over the holiday.

"A wonderful thing is that jewellery box that I had on Favourite Things (her famous gift ideas list.) A beautiful red jewellery box with a little...," Oprah replied. However, Colin who says on LinkedIn he is TMZ's Washington Bureau Chief replied, "That's too expensive for me," and she protested "It's really not," adding, "It's like 100 or some dollars."

He stuck to his opinion it was too much to spend, with Oprah looking surprised he wouldn't spend $100 on his mum. When Colin told her his mother liked "sentinel gifts," Oprah advised the "perfect gift" was to "do a list of your top ten reasons why you love her, and you make a beautiful card, and it's your top ten."

The clip, which has racked up nearly 1 million views on TikTok, has left social media users divided. Some have accused Oprah of being "out of touch," with one saying, "A billionaire doesn't understand how it is for the rest of us." Others said $100 wasn't too much to spend on an ailing mother, adding her second suggestion was "incredibly thoughtful."

Another Oprah fan added, "Bless her heart. she was trying to help. I love both her suggestions. There was no judgement in her tone or reaction. love her sentimental gift idea."

Oprah, one of America's wealthiest self-made women, is said to makes $300 million per year and owns $127 million worth of real estate. A recent online post revealed her lavish lifestyle, showing the chat show host and her Thanksgiving guests sitting around an 18-person table in the dining room of her 23,000-square-foot California mansion, which was filled with flowers and candles.

Other posts have shown Oprah, who uses a private chef and owns a $75 million private Gulfstream G650 jet, sipping on wine on her huge porch and enjoying movies in her home cinema, along with her massive walk-in closet. Her main home is a sprawling mansion in Montecito, near the $14.65 million home where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live.

