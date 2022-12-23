 

Allison Holker Misses Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss 'So Much' One Week After His Death

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro member is still grieving the tragic passing of her husband as she shares their picture together on social media, a week after his death.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Allison Holker Boss claims her "heart aches" one week after the death of her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The former "Dancing With the Stars" professional dancer has uploaded a photo with the late DJ - who took his own life last week aged 40 - and revealed how much his family are missing him.

"My ONE and ONLY. Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," she wrote while posting the picture on Instagram.

The selfie is her first post on social media since his death after she previously shared a video of them dancing to Alicia Keys' track "December Back 2 June" two days before he died. And one day before that, the couple - who both starred on "So You Think You Can Dance" - marked their wedding anniversary on social media.

On December 10, she wrote, "I couldn't be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013."

On December 14, she announced the tragic news and spoke of how her husband "lit up every room he stepped into." She said in a statement, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us."

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

