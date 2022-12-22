Safaree Claims Social Media Single-Handedly 'Destroying Black People' - See Fans' Reaction

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star makes use of his Instagram account to denounce social media, saying that it's single-handedly 'destroying' black community.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels shares his thoughts on social media. On Wednesday, December 21, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star denounced social media, saying that it's "destroying" black community.

"I feel like in a weird way social media is single handidly destroying black people slowly….," so he wrote to his followers on Instagram Story. "It's not used for fun or promotion anymore it's mainly used to embarrass and bring down 1 another…"

Safaree noted that it happened "especially in the entertainment world.." He continued, "And as simple as this is it can possibly prove my point…"

His post provoked mixed reactions from Internet users. One person said, "that it's the people who should be blamed, saying, "Mane cap! It’s the ppl not the internet or social media y’all be buggin out u can definitely use the internet for enlightenment too ppl just choose negativity it’s the ppl."

Someone else that people need to be selective on what they should follow on social media. "YOU FOLLOWING THE WRONG PEOPLE CAUSE I BE LAUGHING LIKE S**T EVERYDAY," the user said. An individual noted, "Black people been putting each other down for years!!! We literally teach our children how to do this to other kids. We gotta do better. Social media is only a conduit . We bring the energy."

One other added, meanwhile, attacked Safaree personally by commenting, "Like how you embarrassed your ex wife?" The person referred to Erica Mena, who has a nasty split from the rapper. Similarly, another user shaded him, "It’s been that way but it doesn’t make it better that you was on tv destroying yourself and your family for a check."

However, some users agreed with Safaree. "I hate playing the race card BUT 'other' blog comment sections are not as toxic and negative as black blog comment sections," one of them noted. "Social Media is ruining the way society treats each other. I feel this 1000%," another comment read.

"Tbh I only see negativity on the blogs. My explore page is full of black love and family. I guess it’s my algorithm. You get what you engage with," another user opined.

