Ashley Graham Perfectly Shuts Down Hater Saying She Takes 'Fat Positivity Too Far'

The plus-size supermodel offers her perfect clapback after journalist Sameera Khan mocked her and compared her 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover to Irina Shayk's cover.

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ashley Graham exactly knew how to deal with critics. The plus-size supermodel recently fired back at journalist Sameera Khan for saying on Twitter that she takes "fat positivity too far."

The 35-year-old offered her perfect clapback after the journalist compared her 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover to model Irina Shayk's cover. The troll also claimed that "stressed-out men prefer fat women, while "wealthier men prefer slender women."

Not stopping there, Sameera also shared photos of Ashley wearing a gold minidress as she walked out of a hotel. In the caption, she penned, "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand."

Catching wind of the hate comments, Ashley hopped on to her own Twitter page to share a picture of herself sporting a gold chainmail dress, which featured a nearly backless design secured with fabric straps. She wrote in the accompanying message, "Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far."

On the following day, the mom of three applauded those who shared images of themselves. "There were soooooooooooo many beauty women posting themselves The twitter thread is incredible," she gushed on Instagram Story. "I love y'all so much I hope you remember to love yourself just as much."

Fans were not the only ones defending Ashley. Irina also came to her defense by writing, "Studies actually show that [crown emoji] is the [crown emoji]… anddddd there is nooooo one standard of beauty or one perfect size." In response, Ashley replied, "I love me some @irinashayk."

