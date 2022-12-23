Akon Defends Nick Cannon for Having Lot of Kids With Multiple Women

Cover Images/Robert Bell Celebrity

During his recent appearance on 'The Zeze Millz Show', the 'Lonely' singer discusses the TV host's ever-growing brood as he is currently expecting his twelfth child.

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Akon doesn't see the problem with Nick Cannon having nearly a dozen of kids with several women. During his recent appearance on "The Zeze Millz Show", Akon weighed in on Nick's ever-growing brood and the controversy that follows.

"Do you agree with Nick Cannon and his spreading of his seed?" Millz asked the singer. To that, the "Lonely" responded, "I agree with him 1,000 percent. That's how life is supposed to be."

He continued, "Why not? He's rich. He's responsible. He takes care of every one of those children. And the baby mothers are with it. And they hurt for nothing. And they live comfortably."

When the host pointed out that many men falsely believed that financial support is all they need from a father, Akon noted that wasn't the case for "The Masked Singer" host. "He's there for every one of them," he explained. "He's there for every single one of those kids. I got nine [kids] and I'm there for every one of mine."

Millz didn't stop there as he kept pressing Akon with a question whether he would be able to attend every single recital of his kids. "No, that's a white man's thing. Who gives a f**k about a recital?" he said. "No, seriously. Listen, my job is to raise my kids, to be responsible, to be understanding, to protect their mother, to give a hand with their father, and to assist with family planning, and to be responsible adults."

"Now guess what? While I'm taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that. But my responsibility is to make sure they grow up responsible and strong," he continued.

Akon added communication is important, before admitting he can't always physically be there for his kids. He additionally believed that it was the mother's job to be with the children, while the father's job is to provide comfort for the family. "You can't expect a man to conquer the world, if he's there with his children," he said.

The host then said that it would be easier to take the children with him on tour if he had just a few kids. "Why would you wanna take children all around the world with a man?" the musician fired back. "That's so womanistic. What man do you know is gonna run around with his children? You know how weak that looks? Who does that?"

Nick himself admitted that being a father of 11 kids isn't easy. On "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus", the "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" star opened up about his "biggest guilt" over having many children. "Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," the 42-year-old explained. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

Nick is currently expecting her 12th children with Alyssa Scott. Alyssa is the mother of his late son Zen who died of brain cancer aged just five months last December.

