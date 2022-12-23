Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Prove How Much They Love Each Other With Sweet Anniversary Tributes

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Lizzie McGuire' star and the 'Find You' hitmaker, who began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in December 2019, gush over each other in their respective Instagram posts.

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma were celebrating their third wedding anniversary. To mark the special milestone, the "Lizzie McGuire" alum the "Find You" hitmaker offered heartfelt tributes to each other through their respective Instagram accounts.

On Wednesday, December 21, the 35-year-old actress shared several photos of the two and penned, "Matthew. I love you so much." She then added, "Happy 3 years!"

"I don't know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren't going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you're pretty happy about it," she continued. "Our life is so full and I’m over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with."

As for Matthew, he unleashed two pictures from their nuptials. "We crushed 3 years @hilaryduff," he wrote. "Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part. The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you've ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek."

"The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater. Thank you ba for loving me. I know that isn't always easy. Thank you for listening to every version of Springsteen doing Santa Clause Is Coming To Town this time of year and pretending you know what I mean when I scream 'Clarance'," he further noted. "Thank you for letting me keep 6 beverages on my nightstand. Thank you for traveling to see Dawes with me in foreign countries."

"Thank you for raising our very cute and very unstable three kids," he added. "Thank you for being so hot and letting me do things to the body. It's so sick. When you leave me for Harry, I'll totally understand and I hope our kids get his fashion sense and that he loves going to sleep at 6pm as much as you. You're not allowed to look at pictures of Matt Healy tho."

Hilary and Matthew began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in December 2019. The lovebirds share two kids together, Banks, 4, and Mae, 1. Hilary is also a mother to Luca, 10, from her previous relationship with Mike Comrie.

