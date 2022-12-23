Joe Budden Declares He Isn't Gay or Bisexual After Getting Thisty DMs Over Lil Fizz Comments

Instagram Celebrity

The former rapper is forced to set the record straight on his sexuality as some people got flirty with him after he weighed in on Fizz's alleged nude leak earlier this month.

AceShowbiz - Joe Budden has set the record straight on his sexuality. Revealing that he's got thirsty DMs over his recent comment about Lil Fizz's nude photos, the former rapper made it clear that he is not gay or bisexual.

"I am not gay or bisexual," the 42-year-old stated on his "The Joe Budden Podcast". He added, "I want to apologize-I'm flattered!… Y'all think y'all was flirting with me. I took it as disrespect."

"I'm not playin' with you," he further stated. "Y'all n***as is aggressive. Y'all tall. It's over now, yo, it's over. Enough! No more jokey-jokes. Big a** gay dudes. Big as hell in my DMs."

This came after Joe weighed in on Fizz's alleged nude leak earlier this month. "Aye, Lil Fizz, you're lucky I ain't see this news sooner," he said at that time. "I would have started with this one, buddy. But this why I'ma fight y'all, 'cause y'all have eyes and know some of this is funny. If this n***a got his ass tooted up in the air on OnlyFans, somebody need to know about that."

"Do I like skinny people? Lil Fizz too small for me," the media personality further opined. "I'd break that lil' boy. I'd have fizz coming out of Fizz, man. Get this n***a outta here."

The B2K member himself denied that the leaked nudes were his. "This s**t crazy, the levels these chicks will go to, to try and destroy and ruin you," the 37-year-old said in a statement posted both on his feed and Story. "Wow unbelievable!" Insisting that he's not the person in the pictures in question, he added, "Y'all have a happy holiday, that is NOT ME!"

