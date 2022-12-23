 

Joe Budden Declares He Isn't Gay or Bisexual After Getting Thisty DMs Over Lil Fizz Comments

Joe Budden Declares He Isn't Gay or Bisexual After Getting Thisty DMs Over Lil Fizz Comments
Instagram
Celebrity

The former rapper is forced to set the record straight on his sexuality as some people got flirty with him after he weighed in on Fizz's alleged nude leak earlier this month.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joe Budden has set the record straight on his sexuality. Revealing that he's got thirsty DMs over his recent comment about Lil Fizz's nude photos, the former rapper made it clear that he is not gay or bisexual.

"I am not gay or bisexual," the 42-year-old stated on his "The Joe Budden Podcast". He added, "I want to apologize-I'm flattered!… Y'all think y'all was flirting with me. I took it as disrespect."

"I'm not playin' with you," he further stated. "Y'all n***as is aggressive. Y'all tall. It's over now, yo, it's over. Enough! No more jokey-jokes. Big a** gay dudes. Big as hell in my DMs."

  Editors' Pick

This came after Joe weighed in on Fizz's alleged nude leak earlier this month. "Aye, Lil Fizz, you're lucky I ain't see this news sooner," he said at that time. "I would have started with this one, buddy. But this why I'ma fight y'all, 'cause y'all have eyes and know some of this is funny. If this n***a got his ass tooted up in the air on OnlyFans, somebody need to know about that."

"Do I like skinny people? Lil Fizz too small for me," the media personality further opined. "I'd break that lil' boy. I'd have fizz coming out of Fizz, man. Get this n***a outta here."

The B2K member himself denied that the leaked nudes were his. "This s**t crazy, the levels these chicks will go to, to try and destroy and ruin you," the 37-year-old said in a statement posted both on his feed and Story. "Wow unbelievable!" Insisting that he's not the person in the pictures in question, he added, "Y'all have a happy holiday, that is NOT ME!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Prove How Much They Love Each Other With Sweet Anniversary Tributes

Ashley Graham Perfectly Shuts Down Hater Saying She Takes 'Fat Positivity Too Far'
Related Posts
Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Receives More Backlash After Responding to Criticism for 'Fake' Putting on Condoms

Joe Budden Receives More Backlash After Responding to Criticism for 'Fake' Putting on Condoms

Joe Budden Wonders Why CyHi the Prynce Disses Him in New 'Sway's Universe' Freestyle

Joe Budden Wonders Why CyHi the Prynce Disses Him in New 'Sway's Universe' Freestyle

Joe Budden Enrages BTS Army, Wrongly Thinks They're From China

Joe Budden Enrages BTS Army, Wrongly Thinks They're From China

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi