Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor and the ex-wife of Paul Wesley are said to be 'officially dating now' after being spotted together on several occasions.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are seemingly getting serious in their relationship. After being spotted together several times, including during his recent birthday celebration, the pair reportedly have made their romance official.

"Brad and Ines are officially dating now," a source reveals in a new issue of Us Weekly. Noting that "they really enjoy each other's company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship," the source adds, "but [they] are still getting to know each other."

Brad and Ines first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 13. He appeared to be smitten as he's pictured holding her arms and pulling her close outside the Orpheum Theatre. He seemingly also introduced Ines to his celebrity pals, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo, as they chatted together outside the Orpheum Theatre.

A source close to the brunette beauty said at the time that "have been dating for a few months," but another source close to Brad noted, "It's not an exclusive relationship."

In early December, it was reported that the 59-year-old heartthrob invited the 30-year-old social media influencer to his new coastal home in Carmel, California, where he allegedly showed off his culinary skills. The pair reportedly also enjoyed late-night skinny-dipping sessions in the sea during their "cosy dinner dates."

Later in the same month, Brad took the jewelry executive to the premiere of his newest movie "Babylon" in Los Angeles. While they were not pictured together on the red carpet, they reportedly got cozy to each other during the afterparty that night. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Brad "is clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere."

Most recently, the ex-wife of Paul Wesley was seen helping her rumored boyfriend celebrate his birthday in Hollywood. On Sunday, December 18, they were snapped getting out of a car before making their way to his party.

