 

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official
Cover Images/Instagram/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor and the ex-wife of Paul Wesley are said to be 'officially dating now' after being spotted together on several occasions.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are seemingly getting serious in their relationship. After being spotted together several times, including during his recent birthday celebration, the pair reportedly have made their romance official.

"Brad and Ines are officially dating now," a source reveals in a new issue of Us Weekly. Noting that "they really enjoy each other's company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship," the source adds, "but [they] are still getting to know each other."

Brad and Ines first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 13. He appeared to be smitten as he's pictured holding her arms and pulling her close outside the Orpheum Theatre. He seemingly also introduced Ines to his celebrity pals, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo, as they chatted together outside the Orpheum Theatre.

  Editors' Pick

A source close to the brunette beauty said at the time that "have been dating for a few months," but another source close to Brad noted, "It's not an exclusive relationship."

In early December, it was reported that the 59-year-old heartthrob invited the 30-year-old social media influencer to his new coastal home in Carmel, California, where he allegedly showed off his culinary skills. The pair reportedly also enjoyed late-night skinny-dipping sessions in the sea during their "cosy dinner dates."

Later in the same month, Brad took the jewelry executive to the premiere of his newest movie "Babylon" in Los Angeles. While they were not pictured together on the red carpet, they reportedly got cozy to each other during the afterparty that night. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Brad "is clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere."

Most recently, the ex-wife of Paul Wesley was seen helping her rumored boyfriend celebrate his birthday in Hollywood. On Sunday, December 18, they were snapped getting out of a car before making their way to his party.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Urges Husband Tyler Baltierra to Join OnlyFans - Find Out Why

Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for 'Careless' Mental Health Jokes Amid Criticism
Related Posts
Brad Pitt Cozies Up to Rumored GF Ines de Ramon as He Celebrates His 59th Birthday

Brad Pitt Cozies Up to Rumored GF Ines de Ramon as He Celebrates His 59th Birthday

Brad Pitt 'Very Into' Ines de Ramon as He Takes Her to 'Babylon' Premiere

Brad Pitt 'Very Into' Ines de Ramon as He Takes Her to 'Babylon' Premiere

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Skinny Dipping in Sea after Cosy Dinner Dates at His Coastal Home

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Skinny Dipping in Sea after Cosy Dinner Dates at His Coastal Home

Sinitta Had to Grow 'Thick Skin' During Brad Pitt Relationship

Sinitta Had to Grow 'Thick Skin' During Brad Pitt Relationship

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi