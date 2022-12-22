Justin Bieber Reaching Nearly $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Music

The Canadian pop superstar has his sights set on a lucrative music deal that could be the biggest music rights acquisition in Hipgnosis Songs Capital's history.

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has joined the trend among musicians to sell rights to his music catalogs for a whopping amount. If a new report is to be believed, the "Justice" star is closing in on what could be the biggest music rights acquisition in Hipgnosis Songs Capital's history.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, December 21 that the company reportedly placed a $200 million bid on the 28-year-old Canadian singer's catalog. The deal includes his entire discography, six albums, numerous singles and several features.

Hipgnosis Songs Capital acquired some major catalogs over the past year. In May, the company dropped $100 million to secure Justin Timberlake's catalog including songs like "Cry Me A River" and "Rock Your Body". Prior to that, it purchased Leonard Cohen's catalog for an undisclosed amount.

Justin has released six studio albums between 2010 and 2021, spawning a barrage of hits like "Baby", "Sorry", "Love Yourself" and "Peaches." His collaborations include Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito", DJ Khaled's "I'm the One" and "STAY" with The Kid LAROI.

Many artists have been cashing on their catalogs in recent years including veterans like Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen. Also doing the same were John Legend and Ryan Tedder.

The news of Justin's music rights acquisition arrived during a troubled time for the heartthrob, just weeks after he postponed the remaining dates in his "Justice World Tour" until an unspecified time "next year."

The tour, which was originally scheduled to launch in 2020, has been postponed or delayed several times, initially due to the pandemic but most recently following his bout with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that in his case caused facial paralysis. It finally launched in March and covered most of North America, but he postponed the remaining dates early in June after announcing his difficulties with the disease.

