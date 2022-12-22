 

Justin Bieber Reaching Nearly $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Justin Bieber Reaching Nearly $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Music

The Canadian pop superstar has his sights set on a lucrative music deal that could be the biggest music rights acquisition in Hipgnosis Songs Capital's history.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has joined the trend among musicians to sell rights to his music catalogs for a whopping amount. If a new report is to be believed, the "Justice" star is closing in on what could be the biggest music rights acquisition in Hipgnosis Songs Capital's history.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, December 21 that the company reportedly placed a $200 million bid on the 28-year-old Canadian singer's catalog. The deal includes his entire discography, six albums, numerous singles and several features.

Hipgnosis Songs Capital acquired some major catalogs over the past year. In May, the company dropped $100 million to secure Justin Timberlake's catalog including songs like "Cry Me A River" and "Rock Your Body". Prior to that, it purchased Leonard Cohen's catalog for an undisclosed amount.

  Editors' Pick

Justin has released six studio albums between 2010 and 2021, spawning a barrage of hits like "Baby", "Sorry", "Love Yourself" and "Peaches." His collaborations include Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito", DJ Khaled's "I'm the One" and "STAY" with The Kid LAROI.

Many artists have been cashing on their catalogs in recent years including veterans like Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen. Also doing the same were John Legend and Ryan Tedder.

The news of Justin's music rights acquisition arrived during a troubled time for the heartthrob, just weeks after he postponed the remaining dates in his "Justice World Tour" until an unspecified time "next year."

The tour, which was originally scheduled to launch in 2020, has been postponed or delayed several times, initially due to the pandemic but most recently following his bout with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that in his case caused facial paralysis. It finally launched in March and covered most of North America, but he postponed the remaining dates early in June after announcing his difficulties with the disease.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Spills Embarrassing TMI About Her Mom on 'Today'

'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Lowell Urges Husband Tyler Baltierra to Join OnlyFans - Find Out Why
Related Posts
Justin Bieber's 'Trash' Merchandise Pulled by H&M After Being Sold Without His Approval

Justin Bieber's 'Trash' Merchandise Pulled by H&M After Being Sold Without His Approval

Justin Bieber Warns Fans Against Buying 'Trash' HnM Merch Made Without His Approval

Justin Bieber Warns Fans Against Buying 'Trash' HnM Merch Made Without His Approval

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Attend Billie Eilish's Lavish 21st Birthday Party

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Attend Billie Eilish's Lavish 21st Birthday Party

Justin Bieber, Madonna and More Hit With Lawsuit Over Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Endorsements

Justin Bieber, Madonna and More Hit With Lawsuit Over Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Endorsements

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Paris Hilton Reportedly Will Be in Miley Cyrus' Upcoming MV
Music

Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Paris Hilton Reportedly Will Be in Miley Cyrus' Upcoming MV

Justin Bieber Reaching Nearly $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Justin Bieber Reaching Nearly $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Boosie Badazz Gives Takeoff-Inspired Single 'Rocket Man' Music Video Treatment

Boosie Badazz Gives Takeoff-Inspired Single 'Rocket Man' Music Video Treatment

SZA Clarifies Inspirations Behind Her Albums After Trolls Label 'SOS' 'Sad Girl Music'

SZA Clarifies Inspirations Behind Her Albums After Trolls Label 'SOS' 'Sad Girl Music'

Brian May Defends Yungblud's 'We Are the Champions' Cover, Compares Him to Freddie Mercury

Brian May Defends Yungblud's 'We Are the Champions' Cover, Compares Him to Freddie Mercury

Journey's Neal Schon Sends Cease and Desist Letter After Bandmate Performs at Trump's Resort

Journey's Neal Schon Sends Cease and Desist Letter After Bandmate Performs at Trump's Resort

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's Duet Album Called Off

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's Duet Album Called Off

Lana Del Rey Only Promotes New Album in Her Ex's Hometown for 'Personal' Reason

Lana Del Rey Only Promotes New Album in Her Ex's Hometown for 'Personal' Reason