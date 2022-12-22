Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Confirms Engagement to Comedian Jay Mohr

Instagram Celebrity

The 61-year-old sports executive and her longtime actor boyfriend, who is nine years her junior, are engaged to be married after he recently got down on one knee and proposed to her.

AceShowbiz - Jeanie Buss is soon going to walk down the aisle for the second time. The Los Angeles Lakers owner has gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend, actor/comedian Jay Mohr, after dating for over four years.

TMZ first reported the couple's engagement, stating that they're ready to get married after Jay recently got down on one knee and proposed to Jeanie. The couple has since confirmed the good news to Los Angeles Times.

Jeanie had actually hinted at their engagement as she has been spotted wearing a ring on that finger recently. The pair, who bonded over sports and comedy, reportedly started "quietly" dating back in 2017 and the two frequently attended Laker games together.

Jeanie also often shows her love for her now-fiance on social media. On her birthday last year, she gushed over how Jay makes her feel special. "Happiness. Love. Joy. That's what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between," she wrote along with a picture of them kissing.

She added in the caption of the September 21 post, "This picture taken at our friend's wedding in June tells the story, our story. I guess a girl can have it all. I love you @jaymohr37."

Later in December of last year, she also posted a photo of them sharing an embrace while Jay planted a kiss on her head. "All is good @jaymohr37 - you are the best!!" she captioned it, adding a heart emoji.

Her followers have since left congratulatory messages on their engagement in the comment section of the post. "Mazel Tov on your engagement!" one person wrote. Another penned, "Congratulations Jeanie you deserve HAPPINESS." A third added, "Congratulations on your engagement!"

Jeanie was previously married to former volleyball player Steve Timmons from 1990 until their divorce in 1993. She was then in a longtime relationship with coaching legend Phil Jackson from 1999. They got engaged for four years, but eventually broke up in 2016.

As for Jay, he has been married twice before, to former model Nicole Chamberlain from 1998 to 2004 and actress Nikki Cox from 2008 to 2018. He has two sons, one from each marriage.

Jeanie is the daughter of former Lakers owner Jerry Buss. Following her father's passing, she took over as team president and as the Lakers representative on the NBA Board of Governors. In 2020, she became the first female controlling owner to guide her team to an NBA championship. She is also the co-owner of the Women of Wrestling promotion.

Jay, meanwhile, played sports agent Bob Sugar in "Jerry Maguire" (1996). He was a featured cast member on "Saturday Night Live" and is also known for hosting "Last Comic Standing". He began hosting a Fox Sports Radio talk show in 2015.

