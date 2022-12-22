 

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Hopes to FaceTime Him in Heaven

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Hopes to FaceTime Him in Heaven
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

Meanwhile, a new report reveals that Stephen's 34-year-old widow Allison Holker has been surrounded by family and friends and is 'trying to cope the best she can.'

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom says she wishes she could FaceTime him in heaven. Connie Boss Alexander made the comment alongside a copy of a still from one of her FaceTime conversations with her late son.

She said online in a caption written over the image on Instagram on Tuesday, December 20, "Oh if only I could FT to heaven...." The photo was of Stephen showing off a tuxedo while his mom looked on.

Connie Boss' Instagram Story

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' mom missed her late son.

A source also told Entertainment Tonight in the days since her husband's death Stephen's widow Allison Holker, 34, has been surrounded by family and friends and is "trying to cope the best she can." She said on Wednesday, December 22, in another tribute to Stephen, born Stephen Laurel Boss and who was found dead on Tuesday December 13 after taking his life aged 40. "My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," so she penned.

  Editors' Pick

Stephen's mom first spoke about her grief in her Instagram Stories two days after the DJ, dancer and actor's body was found at a motel 15 minutes' walk from the home where he lived with Allison, his wife of nine years, and their three children.

She said, "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can… please keep us in prayer. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

Connie signed off her message with blue and red broken heart emojis. Stephen reportedly took a ride-share service from his Los Angeles home and checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, where he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It has been reported he left a suicide note that referenced his previous challenges. TMZ said law enforcement sources stated police discovered "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" regular's final message at the scene of his death, which contained vague references to issues he had been battling.

The specifics of the challenges are unclear, but Stephen's wife Allison reportedly told police there were no "issues" with the DJ before he took his life. An insider also told TMZ Stephen – who shared children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia with Allison – he was not suffering financial woes before his death, despite unsubstantiated online rumours he had lost a fortune in cryptocurrency investments.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lala Kent Shares Gruesome Video of Her Face Following Cosmetic Procedure

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Confirms Engagement to Comedian Jay Mohr
Related Posts
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Friends Defended for Posting Images and Stories About Him After His Suicide

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Friends Defended for Posting Images and Stories About Him After His Suicide

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Speaks Out After His Death

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Speaks Out After His Death

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Alluded to His Struggles

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Alluded to His Struggles

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Denies Having Argument With Him Before His Suicide

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Denies Having Argument With Him Before His Suicide

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi