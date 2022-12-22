 

Kylie Jenner Breaks Internet by Showing Off Bra and Thong Underneath Barely-There Sheer Dress

The 25-year-old 'Kardashians' star turns heads when she's spotted out for dinner at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills while wearing a completely sheer maxi dress.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner is serious when she says that this year is the time for her to get naked. "The Kardashians" star turned heads when she was spotted out for dinner at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills while wearing a completely sheer maxi dress on Tuesday, December 20.

For the sexy night, the mom of two donned the see-through ensemble which featured a scoop cowl neck and a knee-baring horizontal slit. It also had opaque floral detailing that did nothing to conceal parts of the reality TV star's skin.

Under the dress, Kylie could be seen rocking a matching black lingerie set consisting of a plain bra and low-rise underwear. In order to keep herself warm, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrapped an oversized David Koma leather jacket around her body. She completed her look with studded sling-back heels, a small black purse and a bold red lip.

Seemingly pleased with her own look that night, Kylie shared on Instagram a slew of pictures of her striking seductive poses in the racy dress. In one of her posts on Wednesday, December 21, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" treated fans to some sexy elevator pics. One snap even showed the beauty seductively posing on the floor. "Going up?" she simply captioned the post.

The makeup mogul followed it up with another series of pictures that gave a better look at her glowing makeup look. She smeared her red lip gloss across her face with her fingers for a sexy Joker-inspired look. "love you mean it," she captioned the headshots.

The sexy pictures arrived after Kylie said that she's still in her "naked" years despite being a mom of two. "It definitely takes me a while, after I have a baby, to get back into it. I'm still a mom, but I'm also so young," the 25-year-old, who has Stormi, four, and Wolf, nine months, with Travis Scott (II), said in a new episode of "The Kardashians". She continued, "These are the years that I'm supposed to be naked, everywhere, in the streets ... on a beach somewhere, with my t****** out, a** out, f*** yeah."

That aside, Kylie recently threw a Christmas party for her employees together with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian, as well as SKIMS and SKKN by Kim workers. She showed up at the party while donning pink feather boots and a skin-tight white mini dress.

