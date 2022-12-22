 

Sam Smith Declares Fame as 'the Biggest Issue' in His Life

The 'Unholy' singer explains in a new interview he has issues with fame because it can change 'relationships' and 'family' but 'you can't moan about it.'

  Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sam Smith has a hard time coping with fame. The 30-year-old singer confessed that fame is the "biggest personal issue" in life because of how it can change relationships with others.

"Relationships change and family can change. Money can change that, and fame. Fame is probably the biggest issue I have had in my life. It is this horrible one as you can't moan about it as I know I am very, very lucky to be in my position, but life does get turned on its head," Sam said.

The "Stay With Me" hitmaker - who will release new album "Gloria" in 2023 - went on to add that fame can cost loved ones which is the "hardest part" of becoming a celebrity and had been "coming to terms" with personal issues during the production of latest album "Love Goes".

Speaking on BBC Radio 2's "First and Last", Sam told Cerys Matthews, "You have to find a new way to talk to people you love and you lose people you love, which is the hardest part. I was at my lowest in my life writing my third album. I was coming to terms with gender stuff. I felt like I had to live up to this character of Sam Smith."

The comments come just days after the "Unholy" singer teased that the upcoming album will be a "filthy golden goose time" and will be full of "absolute fun." Asked what fans can expect, Sam replied, "Filthy golden goose time."

"Oh you'll see on tour… I mean there's no gooses on tour actually...[Expect] Fun. Absolute fun. It was my task to write an album that was full of joy and I think I did it. And so it's fun, it's sexy, raunchy, honest. Yeah, I'm proud of it."

