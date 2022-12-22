 

Daniel Craig Will Be 'Front and Center' at Cinema When New James Bond Debuts in New Movie

Daniel Craig Will Be 'Front and Center' at Cinema When New James Bond Debuts in New Movie
Columbia Pictures
Movie

While the 'No Time to Die' actor doesn't care about James Bond rumors, he promises to show his support when the new 007 superspy makes his debut in the next installment.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig is not interested in rumours about the next James Bond. The 54-year-old actor - who bowed out after his fifth and final appearance as 007 in last year's espionage blockbuster "No Time to Die" - claimed he doesn't take any notice of the speculation surrounding his successor as the iconic big screen spy.

"I don't really pay any attention. I just... I don't go on the internet, I don't have social media," he said on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast during a live special at New York City's 92nd Street Y this week.

However, the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star promised he'll be going to watch the next Bond film at the cinema. Asked if he'll enjoy seeing a new actor take on the role, he added, "I'll be front and centre [at the theatre]."

  Editors' Pick

Reflecting on his own decision to join the franchise with 2006's "Casino Royale", Daniel admitted he was in two minds when it came to the "pros and cons" of such a big move. He explained, "It was on the pro list, it would change my life. It was on the con list, it would change my life."

"And that really is something that - I knew that I had a certain level of anonymity, I could still kind of go out, I could still travel and go to an airport. I could do all these things… I knew that would sort of disappear. But it was also on the pro list, and it worked for the best, I mean, that's the thing."

"I just couldn't…. I went, my closest friends, that's who I went to for advice, that's what I did. And they were just like, 'You've got to do this, you'll regret this if you don't do this.' And I did, so here we are."

Speculation is rife about the identity of the next Bond, with Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson among the forerunners ahead of an official announcement.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Holly Madison Dishes on 'Horrible Things' at Hefner's Mansion in Trailer for Playboy Documentary

Sam Smith Declares Fame as 'the Biggest Issue' in His Life
Related Posts
Daniel Craig Says Nothing Will Ever Be Able to Make Him Join Social Media

Daniel Craig Says Nothing Will Ever Be Able to Make Him Join Social Media

Daniel Craig Regrets Complaining About James Bond Injuries

Daniel Craig Regrets Complaining About James Bond Injuries

Fans Gush Over Daniel Craig's Dancing Skills in New Vodka Ad Directed by Taika Waititi

Fans Gush Over Daniel Craig's Dancing Skills in New Vodka Ad Directed by Taika Waititi

Daniel Craig Never Comfortable Being in Public Eye

Daniel Craig Never Comfortable Being in Public Eye

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
'Little Mermaid' Director Denies Hidden Agenda Behind Halle Bailey's Casting
Movie

'Little Mermaid' Director Denies Hidden Agenda Behind Halle Bailey's Casting

James Cameron Teases Idea for 'Terminator' Reboot, Labels 'Terminator: Dark Fate' 'Granddad Movie'

James Cameron Teases Idea for 'Terminator' Reboot, Labels 'Terminator: Dark Fate' 'Granddad Movie'

Michelle Williams Wants Control of Heath Ledger Biopic

Michelle Williams Wants Control of Heath Ledger Biopic

Megan Fox to Play Deadly AI Robot in Horror Movie 'Subservience' Alongside Michele Morrone

Megan Fox to Play Deadly AI Robot in Horror Movie 'Subservience' Alongside Michele Morrone

Daniel Craig Will Be 'Front and Center' at Cinema When New James Bond Debuts in New Movie

Daniel Craig Will Be 'Front and Center' at Cinema When New James Bond Debuts in New Movie

Nicolas Cage Takes Inspiration From Andy Warhol for Vampire Role in Dracula Spin-Off 'Renfield'

Nicolas Cage Takes Inspiration From Andy Warhol for Vampire Role in Dracula Spin-Off 'Renfield'

Brooke Shields Thinks Her Racy 1980 Film 'Blue Lagoon' 'Wouldn't Be Allowed' in Today's Age

Brooke Shields Thinks Her Racy 1980 Film 'Blue Lagoon' 'Wouldn't Be Allowed' in Today's Age

Naomi Ackie Knows She's Putting Herself in 'the Firing Line' With Whitney Houston Biopic

Naomi Ackie Knows She's Putting Herself in 'the Firing Line' With Whitney Houston Biopic

Harvey Keitel and Olga Kurylenko Cast in 'Paradox Effect'

Harvey Keitel and Olga Kurylenko Cast in 'Paradox Effect'