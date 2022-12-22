Daniel Craig Will Be 'Front and Center' at Cinema When New James Bond Debuts in New Movie

Columbia Pictures Movie

While the 'No Time to Die' actor doesn't care about James Bond rumors, he promises to show his support when the new 007 superspy makes his debut in the next installment.



AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig is not interested in rumours about the next James Bond. The 54-year-old actor - who bowed out after his fifth and final appearance as 007 in last year's espionage blockbuster "No Time to Die" - claimed he doesn't take any notice of the speculation surrounding his successor as the iconic big screen spy.

"I don't really pay any attention. I just... I don't go on the internet, I don't have social media," he said on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast during a live special at New York City's 92nd Street Y this week.

However, the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star promised he'll be going to watch the next Bond film at the cinema. Asked if he'll enjoy seeing a new actor take on the role, he added, "I'll be front and centre [at the theatre]."

Reflecting on his own decision to join the franchise with 2006's "Casino Royale", Daniel admitted he was in two minds when it came to the "pros and cons" of such a big move. He explained, "It was on the pro list, it would change my life. It was on the con list, it would change my life."

"And that really is something that - I knew that I had a certain level of anonymity, I could still kind of go out, I could still travel and go to an airport. I could do all these things… I knew that would sort of disappear. But it was also on the pro list, and it worked for the best, I mean, that's the thing."

"I just couldn't…. I went, my closest friends, that's who I went to for advice, that's what I did. And they were just like, 'You've got to do this, you'll regret this if you don't do this.' And I did, so here we are."

Speculation is rife about the identity of the next Bond, with Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson among the forerunners ahead of an official announcement.

