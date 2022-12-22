 

Christina Ricci Can't Bear to Look at 'Realistic' Photos of Herself as She Wants to Look 27 Forever

The 'Wednesday' actress admits she struggles to come to terms that she has turned 42 years old, insisting her desire to look young forever 'wouldn't harm anyone.'

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Christina Ricci admits she "regrets everything" and wants to look 27 forever. While opening up about ageing, the 42-year-old actress admitted she has an "overarching" feeling of regret in life.

"I regret everything, I'm probably the only person who'll be honest and tell you - if I could do it again, I'd do it a better way. OK I'm being glib. But it's an overarching feeling," she said to The Guardian newspaper.

The "Yellowjackets" star explained she still feels like she looks "the way [she] did at 27" and struggles to look at "realistic" photos of herself. She added, "I have this very nice filter over myself so looking at realistic pictures all the time is a little bit of a mindf***, I'd love to just go through life believing this delusion that I still look 27. It wouldn't harm anyone."

Meanwhile, Christina has previously spoken about her "chaotic" childhood, and she admitted that her unhealthy relationship choices stemmed from her difficult upbringing. The "Wednesday" star - who finalised her divorce from James Heerdegen following their split two years ago - also admitted that it took her a long time to realise that she'd made poor decisions.

Asked if she made bad decisions because of her childhood, Christina - who is now married to Mark Hampton - replied, "Yeah, 100 per cent. I think with those things . . . Well, I can't speak for everyone, but it took me a long time to admit to myself what was going on, what it should be called."

"Denial is very strong. Of course you don't want to accept that the worst possible thing is happening and that you put yourself in that situation. So it took me a really long time to realise that."

