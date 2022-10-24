 

Kanye Dubs Moment Balenciaga Cut Ties With Him 'One of the Most Freeing Days' for Him

Kanye Dubs Moment Balenciaga Cut Ties With Him 'One of the Most Freeing Days' for Him
Instagram
Celebrity

Kanye West doesn't seem to show any remorse as he insists he still makes money despite being dropped by multiple companies including Balenciaga following his anti-Semitic remarks.

  • Oct 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West claims he isn't losing any money in the wake of his anti-Semitic slurs. The rapper, 45, made the statement despite being dropped by multiple companies including Balenciaga.

"I ain't losing no money. The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days," Kanye told TMZ. Saying people are cutting ties with him to "score points," Kanye, who goes by Ye, accused them of "trying to mute" him amid his other controversies, including parading a 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

He added about refusing to be cancelled, "We here, baby, we ain't going nowhere." And doubling down on his controversial remarks, he added, "I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it's actually proven the exact point that I made."

  See also...

"It's going to take all of us to come together. We gotta get the truth before we can get the love if not we are just loving the lies. They never expected someone to have the platform. It's not that anyone is afraid, they're afraid of us not being afraid anymore. They can't use all the tactics."

"I'm talking about my life has been threatened for having a political opinion. To wear the wrong colour hat or the audacity of me as a black man to have a White Lives Matter T-shirt. I've seen white people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. It's pretty one-sided if you think about it." Kanye added he is "going through legal right now" over the possibility of being dropped by Adidas.

Howard Stern, who is Jewish, has slammed the rapper, saying, "I'm really tired of people excusing his behaviour by saying, 'Well he's just mentally ill.' "

Kanye took nearly two hours to apologise for "hurt" he caused with his anti-Semitic outbursts when he appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on October 19. He relented, "I will say, I'm sorry for the people that I hurt with the DEFCON... the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I'm sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through. Hurt people hurt people - and I was hurt."

You can share this post!

Elizabeth Debicki Spotted in Barcelona Filming Princess Diana's Final Night for 'The Crown'

Royal Family Have No Plans to Move Into Windsor Castle After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Related Posts
Kanye West Explains Why He's 'Envious' of Jewish People Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy

Kanye West Explains Why He's 'Envious' of Jewish People Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy

Kanye West to Build His Own Cities Dubbed 'Yecoverse'

Kanye West to Build His Own Cities Dubbed 'Yecoverse'

Celebrities Who Made Public Plea for Exes to Return

Celebrities Who Made Public Plea for Exes to Return

Vogue and Balenciaga Drop Kanye West Amid Anti-Semitic and 'WLM' T-Shirts Controversies

Vogue and Balenciaga Drop Kanye West Amid Anti-Semitic and 'WLM' T-Shirts Controversies

Most Read
Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar
Celebrity

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Commenting on DaBaby's Post

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Commenting on DaBaby's Post

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

Vladimir Putin Shows Marks Thought to Be Signs of Cancer Treatment During Rare Appearance

Vladimir Putin Shows Marks Thought to Be Signs of Cancer Treatment During Rare Appearance

Chance The Rapper's Wife Kirsten Corley Defends Husband After Twitter Trans Porn Controversy

Chance The Rapper's Wife Kirsten Corley Defends Husband After Twitter Trans Porn Controversy

Bernice Burgos Fuels Dating Rumors With NBA Star Jaylen Brown

Bernice Burgos Fuels Dating Rumors With NBA Star Jaylen Brown

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Divorce Allegedly Getting 'Very Nasty'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Divorce Allegedly Getting 'Very Nasty'

David Beckham Launches $20M Lawsuit Against Mark Wahlberg's Fitness Company

David Beckham Launches $20M Lawsuit Against Mark Wahlberg's Fitness Company

Matthew Perry Finds It Scary When Jennifer Aniston Called Him Out for Alcohol Abuse

Matthew Perry Finds It Scary When Jennifer Aniston Called Him Out for Alcohol Abuse

Drew Barrymore Details Drunken Make-Out Session With George Clooney's Best Friend

Drew Barrymore Details Drunken Make-Out Session With George Clooney's Best Friend

Marquise Jackson Enrages Son of 50 Cent's Enemy After Leaking His Phone Number

Marquise Jackson Enrages Son of 50 Cent's Enemy After Leaking His Phone Number

Lil Baby Confused After Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Gives Him $80,000 During Live Stream

Lil Baby Confused After Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Gives Him $80,000 During Live Stream