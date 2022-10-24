 

Royal Family Have No Plans to Move Into Windsor Castle After Queen Elizabeth's Death

The Windsor Castle reportedly stays empty following queen's passing in September as none of the royal family are set to relocate to the royal residence in Berkshire.

  • Oct 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - None of the royal family are allegedly relocating to Windsor Castle. A source told The Sun on Sunday, October 23 that Buckingham Palace is also set to stay empty for the foreseeable future during its £369 million renovation.

According to the publication, King Charles will instead opt to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. Rumor has it, he won't reside in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of Buckingham Palace's refit, due to be completed in 2027.

It had been thought the Prince and Princess of Wales would move into Windsor Castle, but a source told The Sun there are "no plans for them to leave Adelaide Cottage." The couple, who share children George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, have only recently settled into their four-bed Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.

A source told The Sun, "It was previously said that William and Kate would move into Windsor Castle, but there are no plans for them to leave Adelaide Cottage."

Balmoral Castle, one of the late Queen Elizabeth's favourite residences, is also said to be staying empty. The king and Queen Consort Camilla are expected to split their time between several other castles, with their primary residence likely to continue to be Clarence House, 400 yards away from Buckingham Palace, and where they have lived for 19 years.

The couple moved into the five-bed residence in 2003, one year after the death of the Queen Mother. It is understood they will also spend some time at Sandringham in Norfolk.

Workers are only halfway through a 10-year refit of Buckingham Palace, including fitting new electrics, plumbing and heating, which will render it uninhabitable until 2027.

Charles is said to be planning to host his family Christmas at Sandringham, which a source previously told The Sun he considers a "sort of retreat when needed" - especially during "the difficult Christmas this year" as the royals continue to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth, who died on September 8 aged 96 at her home in Balmoral.

