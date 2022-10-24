Elizabeth Debicki Spotted in Barcelona Filming Princess Diana's Final Night for 'The Crown'

Netflix TV

The actress who portrays the late Princess of Wales in season five of the Netflix drama series has been seen wearing the similar outfit donned by the royal before her tragic death.

AceShowbiz - Elizabeth Debicki has begun shooting controversial scenes showing Princess Diana's final night for "The Crown". Seen in a grey suit and black top in Barcelona at the weekend, the actress, 32, donned the same outfit worn by the royal hours before she was killed in a Paris tunnel car crash in 1997 aged 36.

She was spotted with Khalid Abdalla, 40, who plays Egyptian film producer Dodi, killed in the smash along with his and Diana's driver. The late royal was famously captured in CCTV footage in a life in the grey outfit at the Ritz Hotel the night she died.

Local media in Barcelona reported "The Crown" would be recording the events leading up to Diana's ill-fated 1997 trip to Paris when she died in an underpass, with Catalan daily newspaper El Periodico saying, "The scene filmed is the fatal car accident Lady Di suffered."

But Netflix has insisted the crash itself will not be shown in the series, with the steamer recently saying, "The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown."

Filming for series six of the Netflix drama had been temporarily halted following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, but the crew have spent the last few weeks back at work across Europe. It is also thought the series will feature Dodi in St. Tropez with Kelly Fisher, his former girlfriend who claimed she was due to marry the son of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed days after photos emerged of him on a yacht with the Princess.

Shooting of Diana's final night is going ahead amid fierce criticism over the accuracy of "The Crown". Former British Prime Minister John Major has lashed out at a storyline showing King Charles plotting to oust Queen Elizabeth while Dame Judi Dench has called for a "fiction" warning to be put on episodes after branding it an "inaccurate and hurtful account of history."