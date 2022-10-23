 

Madonna Name-Drops Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Miley When Reflecting on Backlash of Her 'Sex' Book

When marking the 30th anniversary of her 'Sex' book, the Queen of Pop also shares a snippet from a 1992 interview with '60 Minutes Australia' where she was asked if there was a message in it.

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Madonna name-dropped several celebrities when reflecting on the backlash she received after publishing her "Sex" book in 1992. The Queen of Pop insinuated that she paved the way for the likes of Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Miley Cyrus to embrace their sexuality.

"30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone," the 64-year-old first penned on Instagram Story on Saturday, October 22. "I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way."

"I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman,” the mother of six further recalled. "I was called a w***e, a witch, a heretic and the devil."

Madonna went on to note, "Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball." She concluded her post by writing, "You're welcome b***hes."

Madonna then unleashed a snippet from a 1992 interview with "60 Minutes Australia". Asked whether there was a message in her book, Madonna said there were "probably lots of messages." She then questioned the interviewer, "What did you get out of it?"

"I got afraid," he admitted, adding that he had "never seen the likes of it." Firing back, Madonna teased, "You have so... You've never read Playboy magazine, or Penthouse, or anything like that?"

The interviewer later confessed, "Yes... But it was different with you. The picture of you astride the mirror, masturbating - I thought that was horrible. It just strikes me as horrible." In response, the singer elaborated, "I think people's reaction to specific situations in the book was much more a reflection of that person than me. Are you frightened of a woman who can turn herself on? Are you frightened of a woman who is not afraid to look at her genitals in the mirror?"

