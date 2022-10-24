 

Millie Bobby Brown Would Love to See 'Strange Things' Take a Bow With Musical Episode

The Eleven depicter thinks it would be great to turn her popular Netflix show into 'more of a musical' and take inspiration from 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' for the finale.

  • Oct 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown is keen to make "Stranger Things" into "more of a musical." Even though she says some things as a "joke," the 18-year-old actress - who has starred as Eleven on the Netflix sci-fi hit since its inception in 2016 - really would "love" to write a musical episode for the show.

"I say things like I wanted [Eleven] to get married, but then I also said I want her to die. I really don't know. And also, it's not my choice," she said.

"I say all these things really just under my breath, and then people take them and print them. And I'm like, no, no, no - I said that as a joke, that I wanted her to get married and work at a Target. That was a joke. But it's maybe not a joke. I'd love to be the writer! I'd make it more of a musical!"

The "Enola Holmes" star went on to claim that, for its finale - which is reportedly due to air in 2024, the show should take inspiration from the sitcom "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia", which featured an all-singing, all-dancing episode as part of its fourth season.

She told Total Film magazine, "But, you know, they don't entrust it in the hands of me, which they should [laughs]. Trust me, I can do the finale to 'Stranger Things', and it would be great. I think it should be like 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'. Did you ever see the musical episode? It needs to end like that - a musical episode!"

