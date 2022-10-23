 

Sharon Osbourne Loves to Scare Her Guests With Dead Mice

The former 'America's Got Talent' judge admits she has a 'strange' hobby of hiding dead rodents in the corners of her house to frighten anyone coming to her residence.

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne puts dead mice in the corners of her home to frighten visitors. To give guests an almighty fright, the 70-year-old star - who has been married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, since 1982 and has Aimee, 39, Jack, 38, and 37-year-old Kelly with him - revealed that keeps the taxidermy rodents in discreet areas of her house.

"The strangest thing in my house are the taxidermy mice that I hide in corners to scare people!" she said.

Meanwhile, the former judge of "The X Factor" - who appeared on MTV reality show "The Osbournes" in the early 2000s and later went on to enjoy a long stint as a panellist on "The Talk" - explained that she had a "blast" shooting her family's show but claimed her most "embarrassing moment" in her television career came when her tooth fell out on the set of the CBS daytime chat show.

She told Us Weekly magazine, "My favourite memory from filming 'The Osbournes' was the whole thing - it was just a blast but my most embarrassing on-set moment was when my tooth fell out [while filming 'The Talk']. But my most memorable moment from [hosting VH1 reality series] 'Charm School' was the series wrapping!"

What's more, Sharon - who is already grandmother to Andy, Minnie and Pearl through her son Jack - is gearing up to become a grandparent once again when Kelly welcomes her firstborn with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson and explained that her "favourite thing" about being a granny is that it reminds of her of her own children.

She said, "My favourite thing about being a grandma is that it's like going back in time with my own children. It's wonderful!"

Mel B 'So Happy' After Saying 'Yes Straight Away' When Hairdresser Beau Proposes to Her

Michael B. Jordan Pushing Himself to 'New Limits' With Directorial Debut 'Creed III'
