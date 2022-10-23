 

Tom Felton Agrees With Theory That Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter Are Two Sides of Same Coin

Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The 'Murder in the First' actor explains why his character Draco and Daniel Radcliffe's Harry from J.K. Rowling's wizarding universe are 'broad sweeps of the brush.'

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Felton calls Daniel Radcliffe his "brother." While wishing he saw his "Harry Potter" co-star more often, the 35-year-old actor insists they will always have a close bond and he has "huge amounts of respect" for his friend.

"I love the man dearly. I don't see him as much as I'd like to - that's the same for all of us, really. But I consider him a brother, definitely. Huge amounts of respect for him," he gushed when speaking on "CBS Mornings".

Tom went on to praise the way Daniel "brings a certain energy to any room that he's in" and noted how both of them learned a lot from the older members of the cast in the wizarding franchise.

He added, "But it was important to me, looking back, how important his enthusiasm and his eventual professionalism runs down the ranks, if you will. He could've very much easily, I think, coasted a lot of those years."

"And it seemed to me, on set with him, that he was always up for bringing as much as he can to the table, always being collaborative. And I think he learned that the same way that I did, from the other chaps around us."

Tom also admitted he agrees with fans who have theorised that his character, Draco Malfoy, and Daniel's Harry "could be" two sides of the same coin. He said, "You have one boy who has no parents, no money, no status, but he has everything that is good with the world, He has love and compassion and friends and truth and honesty."

"And the other side is the slightly darker one, very powerful parents, lots of money, big house, all the toys, but also a bully and someone that can't find a way of expressing his light, because he hasn't been shown any his entire life. These are broad sweeps of the brush, but I think it's fairly true."

Meanwhile, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, recently hailed Tom her "soulmate" and admitted she struggles to explain their relationship to people. Writing the foreword for Tom's new book, "Beyond the Wand, The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard", she shared, "Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship."

"For more than twenty years now we've loved each other in a special way, and I've lost count of the times that people have said to me, 'You must have drunkenly made out, just once!' 'You must have kissed!' 'There must be something!' "

"But what we have is far deeper than that. It's one of the purest loves I can think of. We're soulmates, and we've always had each other's backs. I know we always will."

