 

Tom Felton Calls His 'Harry Potter' Co-Stars 'Gryffindorks'

Tom Felton Calls His 'Harry Potter' Co-Stars 'Gryffindorks'
Instagram
Celebrity

The Draco Malfoy depicter still keeps in touch with his former movie co-stars via WhatsApp group where they often trade cheeky and geeky jokes with each other.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Felton reveals "Harry Potter" cast have a "cheeky" WhatsApp group where they share "geeky" wizard jokes. Confirming he is still "very close friends" with the other stars of the films, the 35-year-old actor - who played Draco Malfoy in the movie series - says they stay in contact via messages althouh they don't get to see one another very often.

"We're obviously very close friends, all of us. It sounds sort of like a cheesy line to say that we're all family. We don't often see each other, all of us together in the same room as much as we'd like to," he told Capital Breakfast.

"But yeah, there is a cheeky WhatsApp group going, and we still make lots of really geeky Potter jokes. Like I will only refer to them as the Gryffindorks. The banter is still there. And we're obviously well, we're linked forever, but we're all good friends."

  See also...

Tom also admitted he "blagged" his audition for the movies because unlike most of the children trying out, he'd never read any of J.K. Rowling's books - but he ultimately thinks that worked in his favour. Asked if he should have read one of the books before his audition, he said, "Probably would have been a good idea."

"Quite ironically, I blagged it. I think because in the original audition stages, basically they invited everyone in the UK who was a fan of the book. So there were thousands of children lining up who knew all about Hogwarts and Gringotts and I had no idea about any of it."

"And I definitely lied in my audition to say 'oh, yeah, I know exactly what Gringotts is, they're brilliant!' And I'm pretty sure Chris Columbus, the director, saw that as probably a perfect Malfoy candidate so in a way not reading the books helped get me the part."

Tune into Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, weekdays from 6 A.M. - 10 A.M.

You can share this post!

Ambulance Called as People Fainted and Vomited at Screenings of Horror Film 'Terrifier 2'

Anna Delvey Wants 'Second Chance', Insists She 'Suffered a Lot' After Busted as Con Artist
Related Posts
Tom Felton Admits to Struggling to Land Roles After Completing 'Harry Potter'

Tom Felton Admits to Struggling to Land Roles After Completing 'Harry Potter'

J.K. Rowling Defended by Warner Bros. After Question About Her Is Banned at 'Harry Potter' Event

J.K. Rowling Defended by Warner Bros. After Question About Her Is Banned at 'Harry Potter' Event

Tom Felton Recalls His Dream of Becoming Violinist

Tom Felton Recalls His Dream of Becoming Violinist

Tom Felton Came Close to Land Harry Potter Role, Director Spills

Tom Felton Came Close to Land Harry Potter Role, Director Spills

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash